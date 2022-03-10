As Gilda Designer Thrift Boutique gears up to celebrate six years in Hyde Park this April, owner Gilda Norris says she is excited to mark a half-dozen years with a community that uplifts her.
Norris first came to Hyde Park in 2014, when visiting a friend, and says she was drawn to the neighborhood by the architecture, cleanliness and proximity to the lake.
“I prefer the feeling of a neighborhood versus all the concrete. You have trees here, you have beautiful landscapes, the people are very, very friendly and they actually look out for each other. And plus, coming from the East Coast, it was extremely affordable,” said Norris.
She previously lived in Washington, D.C., where she ran what she calls a “yard sale boutique” outside of her home, growing her clientele for three summers. But as she prepared to open a brick-and-mortar location, Norris saw that Hyde Park was the perfect place to further pursue her dreams of a high-end thrift store — and that it needed someone in her niche.
“I wanted to be able to give good quality, good style, and good customer service to this neighborhood. I didn't see so much of it here. I saw a lot of restaurants, a lot of coffee shops,” she said. “And when I came here, the Silver Room wasn't here. So I didn't see a lot of variety here. So I said, ‘This is a perfect spot. They need me.’”
She opened Gilda, 1553 E. Hyde Park Blvd, in 2016. The store offers high-end brands at lower prices, and Norris says the affordability and her fashion knowledge sets it apart from similar shops.
Norris graduated from Howard University, where she majored in psychology. (Norris also credits Howard for awakening her passion for fashion, describing every day in The Yard, the school’s famous quadrangle, as a fashion show.) She said that she has always wanted to help others, listening and guiding them in various ways. That’s something she is still able to do while owning her boutique and speaking to customers.
“I always say that when somebody sits down in the chair at the desk in here, I know it's gonna be at least an hour,” she said. “Some of my customers call me Dr. Gilda. I have the business side and the psychology side. And all the psychology side is, is just being there for people.”
Norris is very big on making connections with other business owners in the neighborhoods. She is friendly with Eric Williams of The Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd St., and Rajan Alsberry, who opened The Allure, 1703 E. 55th St., in her old space last summer.
“At one point, there were three resale shops in Hyde Park. I introduced myself to all of them, and we became friends,” said Norris. “They were here before I opened up my store, we became friends, I kept telling them from day one I'm going to open up a boutique like this, and that (came to be) because we remained friends and supported each other. And if somebody came to my store and I didn't have it, I referred them to the other stores.”
Norris also said that her community has rallied behind her business and is the reason she is still open: Her customers put their money together to get her window fixed after someone threw a can through it during the uprising in the summer of 2020
“People here really rallied around me and made sure I stayed open. And the reason why they did that is that they want to be able to come to the store. They like coming here.”
Although the boutique isn’t a consignment shop, Norris says that she has done consignment in the past as a way to help people get rid of their things and to make a little cash. She says the help is a two-way street, as customers have helped promote her business on social media and taught her how to sell products on Instagram.
The boutique has also been a site for local artists to sell their pieces, and Norris has hosted events for local business owners and artists to have a place to showcase their talents over the years.
“My whole thing is I like to have artists that live here in Hyde Park — have a chance to display their work or sell their things.”
Gilda Designer Thrift Boutique will celebrate six years in Hyde Park on April 10.
