Many business owners admire Hyde Park for its feeling of community — the small-town vibe it offers in a big city, which provides a sense of safety for those who decide to open up shop in the area. Recent incidents, though, have seemed to test this feeling of safety, and neighborhood business owners vary in their responses.
Jackie Jackson, owner of Kilwins Hyde Park, 5226 S. Harper Ave., was deeply affected when her storefront was damaged by stray gunfire early in the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 9, last year. After the incident, Jackson made the difficult decision to close Kilwins for the rest of 2021.
“We needed to do a reset and take a timeout and do some self-care and get the therapy that we needed. Because these crimes (are) something that we never, ever dealt with. And it was time to face what's really going on and get professional help,” Jackson said.
Apart from the 53rd Street shooting that damaged Jackson’s shop and several cars, two other, deadlier incidents took place that same day: a recent U. of C. graduate was shot and killed during a mugging, and another man was stabbed to death. In the wake of the violence, both the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) and Chicago police announced they would carry out more patrols and take other security measures.
This past weekend, police arrested one person after five stores were targeted for robberies early Sunday morning, ABC 7 reported.
Jackson said that the presence of more police would make her feel safe. “Some of the political people, from the alderman to the commissioner and the University of Chicago, have assured us that they are going to get more security and more patrolling in the area and I definitely have a lot of confidence in them,“ she said.
Eric Willams, owner of The Silver Room boutique, 1506 E. 53rd St., said that he understands the calls for more police but doesn’t think that the solution to curbing violence is rooted in one answer.
Williams moved to Hyde Park in 2015, relocating from Wicker Park, where he opened in 1997. The Silver Room has become an integral part of the community, hosting frequent pop-ups and, until recently, a popular annual block party on 53rd Street.
“I understand why people call for policing. It's the most immediate ‘solution’ we can think of,“ said Williams. “I don't think it's a one-size-fits-all answer. There are other issues in society that we have to address and policing is one part of that. Things that go into education, economics, jobs, availability, mental health, all those things are very valid. So for me, it's not an either-or, I think it's a both.”
Steven Lucy, owner of the independent grocery store Open Produce, 1635 E. 55th St., doesn’t believe adding more police in the area will do anything helpful.
“I guess I'm not convinced that adding more police to a very heavily policed neighborhood will change the violent crime rate. I think there's a lot of other solutions for reducing crime that we should be looking into,” he said.
“We're gonna have to pull on some other levers if we want to change the crime rate in Hyde Park — in terms of employment, in terms of undoing historical racial harms, in terms of treating mental health and substance abuse, in terms of actually having housing for everyone. You know, all these things are related."
“There's a couple of things going on here. One is people get shot on the South Side of Chicago all the time. And that's horrible. And then suddenly, it's an emergency because a recent university graduate got shot. And that, to me, feels really dehumanizing to the rest of the South Side,” said Lucy.
Lucy said that the November incidents can give the illusion that those things happen more frequently than they do.
Lucy also said that the idea of increasing the presence of UCPD is bothersome because it doesn't have the same mandates as the CPD does — he pointed to the department’s exemption from Freedom of Information Act requests.
Prison abolitionists and other activists on the U. of C. campus and the South Side rallied in November to speak about the dangers of over-policing and how it can lead to life-threatening predicaments for people of color, particularly Black people.
On Tuesday, January 18, UCPD officer Nicolas Twardak shot Rhysheen Wilson, a 28-year-old Black man who was waving and shooting a gun on Woodlawn Avenue by Kimbark Plaza. According to reports, Wilson was acting erratically. He was later identified as being schizophrenic, and reportedly told the police dispatcher he wanted to be killed by police. Twardak also shot a U of C. undergraduate back in 2018.
All three business owners said they haven’t seen crime getting worse in the neighborhood specifically, but that it is occurring city and nationwide.
“I've seen an increase in crime just not in Hyde Park, but around the entire city of Chicago. I’ve seen more crime in the downtown area than Hyde Park, and that's a lot of stuff that doesn't get publicized,” said Jackson.
Williams echoed the sentiment: “I don’t take it as the intersection of 53rd and Harper is unsafe because the incident happened. The incident that happened there could have probably happened anywhere in the city. There are things happening all across downtown.”
During the 2020 summer uprisings, many businesses were the victims of theft and vandalism. This was true for Akira, a women’s clothing store on 53rd St. The store owners took it upon themselves to hire an armed security guard for protection — he was removed after complaints from the community.
“I was calling the alderman, the police district saying hey, like, we don't want this, we don't we don't want this in our neighborhood,” said Lucy.
“I'm not gonna say no business should be allowed to hire security, but I think that kind of having this military-style response to what was essentially mostly a little bit of property damage is extremely not helpful,” he said.
Lucy said that it’s important to note that the only people that he knows who got hurt during the uprisings are people who were harmed by police officers.
Williams said he wouldn’t go the route of private security, not only because of the expense but also because it wouldn’t make customers feel safe. But he said that business owners have to do what makes sense to them personally.
Williams said he has never experienced an attack against his business for over 24 years, crediting it to the community that the business cultivates.
“The community that comes (into the store), people know the Silver Room and they know what kind of place it is, and it's just not a place that's really ever invited that kind of energy. When you treat people a certain way, people tend not to do certain things. And so I feel like all of that has kind of, helped us not having any incidents all these years,” said Williams.
Lucy said that as far as security goes, the staff at Open Produce is trained in de-escalation techniques: “You know, the people working are encouraged to de-escalate, we've done kind of de-escalation training in the past. I just tell people to make decisions that are going to make you safe.”
Lucy believes businesses like Open Produce that stay open late provide a sense of safety for people in the community, but laws such as the city’s ban on liquor sales after midnight do more harm than good.
“I think that kind of prohibition mindset about crime is really outdated and unfortunate. I think that places that are lively with lots of people out shopping are much safer,” he said.
“We definitely would like to close later because chocolates and ice cream are more of an evening type business. People typically buy ice cream and chocolate at night. They don't get it in the morning,” said Jackson, who plans on reopening in April.
For Jackson, the solution to curbing crime is rooted in being more involved. “We just need to go to the chamber meetings and just be more active. Just not complain about it,” she said.
She said the community in Hyde Park has been very supportive, sending letters and emails every day since the incident in November.
“We've been there for 10 years. And because the community has been really supportive, supported us, we just thought that it was so important that we find a way to stay afloat and find a way to come back and come back strong,” Jackson said. “I just think personally, for my business, and my safety, my staff, and myself, I just think, you know, more security is definitely needed in the area. And we just need to really take control of our community.”
