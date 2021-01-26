Beginning Feb. 1, businesses in the Downtown Hyde Park footprint will be eligible for another $300 rebate for personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and sanitary sundries from the business improvement district.
Applicants must file the application, with receipts, online. Additional information is at www.hydeparkcares.com/rebate.
Downtown Hyde Park is also distributing branded signage encouraging masking, social distancing and other good pandemic practices. They can be requested online or from Brandon Evans at the South East Chicago Commission, Downtown Hyde Park's service provider.
