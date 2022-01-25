Conscious Plates, Latrell Garnett's alkaline vegan restaurant that opened in Boxville in 2019, plans to open in Woodlawn in April, thanks in large part to a $178,336 Chicago Recovery Plan grant he got from the city's Department of Planning and Development.
Garnett said he is using the money on construction, equipment, operating expenses like payroll and inventory, and marketing.
"But mostly the buildout of it and our equipment supplies is primarily what we need it for," he said. Some of the equipment is coming over from its current location in Boxville, 332 E. 51st St., but he said it's "nowhere near what we'll need."
"We'll be getting some under-counter split refrigerator-freezers. We'll be getting some commercial blenders and food processors, because we make all of our food from scratch."
Garnett said he still would have been able to open Conscious Plates in Woodlawn without the city grant, "but it would have been hard, because we would have had to cut so many corners, particularly on equipment and staffing."
He plans to hire 10-12 employees at the counter-service restaurant due to open at the mixed-use housing development Woodlawn Station, 820 E. 63rd St. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thirty-one small businesses in total received $14.4 million in grant funding in amounts ranging from $24,090 to $2.5 million. The money is coming in part from the city's Neighborhood Opportunity Fund, which is paid for by downtown construction projects for economic developments on the South, Southwest and West sides.
"Over the years, the City’s grant programs have given Chicago's homegrown entrepreneurs and businesses the resources they need to thrive and serve their communities," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "I am proud to continue this work into 2022 with the announcement of a new cohort of grant finalists, who will undoubtedly bring meaningful, long-lasting change to the neighborhoods they reside and work in."
For his part, Garnett is proud of what he has accomplished without anyone's help, but he said the city's grand is a "saving grace and sign of hope."
"These opportunities to have access to capital are real. I've never received a grant that is this large," he said. "When we receive something like this, it's like you hope for it, but you don't expect it. And then when it happens, it's like 'this can happen.' It gives me hope as an individual entrepreneur who wants to turn Conscious Plates into a chain eventually. Having this support gives me that hope that we can not only get there, but we will get the support that we need to get there.
"And for the neighborhood, what the grant is meant for, to revitalize neighborhoods, and me being a business-owner and me knowing how we run our business and the impact it's had on Bronzeville and the surrounding areas where people come from — I'm not saying this because I think it benefits the city or us or anything, it's my honest observation, in experiencing this, I see how the city providing this grant to an organization like Conscious Plates is really going to enrich Woodlawn."
People look for jobs in their own communities, and Garnett is providing jobs. He is providing healthy food and a safe space at 63rd and Cottage Grove Avenue. Garnett's departure from Boxville will open space there for the next entrepreneur, and he is recommending another alkaline-cuisine chef to replace him.
"What I am starting to realize is that being a business-owner in a particular neighborhood, you really become invested in a neighborhood. You become invested in what's going on on the streets," said Garnett, 28. "To have somebody who's not police and not government and is from the community who cares just as much as whose job it may be, I just feel like those things go back to uplifting the community. And that matters to me. I want the communities that are in need to be revitalized either way it goes, no matter how it happens. I'm honored to be able to be a part of it in the Woodlawn neighborhood."
Three move grand application rounds are forthcoming this year, on Monday, Jan. 31, March 10 and sometime this summer. More information is available at Chicago.gov/ChiRecoveryGrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.