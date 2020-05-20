The city issued a permit for a new Taco Bell restaurant on 53rd Street on May 13, clearing the way for $150,000 in renovations.
The project address, 1365 E 53rd St., is the former site of the Freehling Pot & Pan Company, which announced its closing in December 2017.
The developer is Diza Tacos Hyde Park LLC.
