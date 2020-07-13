Applications are open for the University of Chicago Community Program Accelerator's next program cycle, wherein South Side nonprofits are provided with three years of customized capacity-building support.
A press release from the Office of Civic Engagement notes that this year's programming cohort will receive additional support amid the COVID-19 pandemic, recession and racial justice movements
“During this time of great need, strengthening critical civic infrastructure across the South Side is more vital than ever,” said Vice President for Civic Engagement and External Affairs Derek Douglas in the statement. “We look forward to engaging with new organizations and building new partnerships through the Community Programs Accelerator to continue making an impact in our shared community.”
Participating organizations receive three years of funding and support alongside a year of capacity building on three to five projects from Accelerator staff and U. of C. student interns and technical assistance to address a specigic issue or project for 10-20 weeks .
Applicants must serve at least one of the Douglas, Grand Boulevard, Greater Grand Crossing, Hyde Park, Kenwood, Oakland, South Shore, Washington Park and Woodlawn community areas.
Information sessions will be held virtually on Wednesday, July 15, at 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 6 at 12:30 p.m. Applications are at communityprograms.uchicago.edu/apply.
