As voters in Illinois prepare to decide on a state constitutional amendment that would guarantee workers the right to organize, a new study shows union membership in the state grew last year for the first time in four years.
The study also showed, however, that the overall percentage of the state’s workforce that was in a union declined from one year ago.
The analysis by the pro-union Illinois Economic Policy Institute and the Project for Middle Class Renewal at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign showed that union membership statewide grew a little more than 2%, to 752,063, over the previous year. That was still below the 2017 level of 828,066.
And while it may be too early to tell whether that’s a temporary blip or the beginning of a longer-term trend, UIUC’s Robert Bruno, a coauthor of the report, said there are other signs of a rebound in the labor movement.
“There's certainly strong indicators that some significant renewal is likely to happen, that this is more than just some sort of oddity in the labor markets,” he said in an interview with Capitol News Illinois.
In addition to their own findings, Bruno and IEPI’s Frank Manzo pointed to a Gallup survey released Aug. 30 that showed 71% of Americans approve of labor unions. That’s up from 64% before the pandemic and is the highest approval rate Gallup had recorded since 1965.
“And that is a 23-percentage point increase since 2009,” Manzo said. “I mean, the trend line is up, up, up since 2009.”
In addition, they pointed to a 60% success rate for union organizing petitions in Illinois last year, the highest in more than a decade, with workers under age 35 and female workers showing the largest growth in unionization rates.
Overall, 13.9% of Illinois workers were represented by a union, down from 14.2% the previous year and 15% in 2017. Nationally, however, only 10.3% of U.S. workers were union members in 2021, down from 10.7% in 2017.
State and local government workers still make up the overwhelming majority of union workers in Illinois, with 49.9% of those workers belonging to unions compared to 8.6% of private sector workers.
But the unionization rate among public sector workers in Illinois has been declining, due in large part to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2018 decision in Janus v. AFSCME Council 31. In that Illinois case, the court said the state could not require public sector employees to pay what are known as “agency fees” to their unions – the part of a union’s membership dues that cover the cost of collective bargaining.
The 49.9% of public sector workers belonging to a union represented a 2.2-percentage point decrease from pre-Janus levels.
But unionization rates have been growing in the private sector, which was not affected by the Janus ruling, as more and more workers have begun to organize in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is a lot of grievance, a lot of angst, about what workers experienced in the last two-and-a-half years,” Bruno said. “Very difficult working conditions.”
Bruno said the COVID-19 pandemic led to “a raising of consciousness” for “millions of workers.”
“They are now so aggrieved by those conditions that they've come to understand that they need a collective response,” he said.
Labor unions in Hyde Park have seen a boost in activity lately.
UChicago Medicine nurses are unionized through National Nurses United, and the Chicago Teachers Union has strongly organized the neighborhood's public schools. The AFL-CIO is supporting the amendment and is signing up members of its federated unions to phonebank voters for it.
Faculty Forward, the union of non-tenure track faculty members at the University of Chicago, agreed upon a new contract with university administrators last October that provides a 7.5% raise before 2024, increased professional development, extended parental leave and improved retirement and insurance plans, the Chicago Maroon reported.
Starbucks workers at the 1174 E. 55th St. store in June became the first on the South Side to vote to unionize. Earlier this month, members of Graduate Students United, the unrecognized graduate students' union at the U. of C., voted to affiliate with the United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America, which has unionized graduate students at other public and private research universities.
Laura Colaneri, a graduate student in the U. of C. Department of Romance Languages and Literatures who lives in Woodlawn, said broader labor actions and the economic circumstances of the past few years are instigating local organizing.
"We've had enough of the stonewalling. We're looking at our wages and saying that it's just not a living wage," she said. "The inflation can't keep up. We're getting emails from people in departments that we wouldn't typically think saying that we've got to organize."
"We're consistently seeing that we're not meeting the living wage in Hyde Park, and so people are really struggling to be able to live near the university, especially with the rise in housing prices in the last few years here. But also people are looking at other institutions where there's been recognized grad student unions, our peers at different places, and thinking, 'Well Princeton is making way more than we are, so why can't we have that?'"
Previously in Illinois, former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner sought to weaken labor unions by unsuccessfully working to ban some political contributions by public employee unions and allow local governments to establish “right-to-work zones.”
In 2019, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation specifically prohibiting local governments from enacting such laws. And last year, state lawmakers went even further by proposing a constitutional amendment to protect workers’ rights to organize.
The proposed amendment, which will be on ballots in the Nov. 8 general election, would add a new section to the state constitution’s bill of rights. The first sentence would establish a “fundamental right” of employees “to organize and bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing for the purpose of negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
The second sentence would prohibit the General Assembly or any local government from interfering with that right or from enacting right-to-work laws.
It would provide that, “No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and work place safety, including any law or ordinance that prohibits the execution or application of agreements between employers and labor organizations that represent employees requiring membership in an organization as a condition of employment.”
The proposal has sparked opposition from the Liberty Justice Center and the conservative Illinois Policy Institute, which have tried — unsuccessfully, so far — to have it removed from the ballot. They argue in part that the amendment would be preempted by the National Labor Relations Act, at least regarding private-sector unions, and would therefore be unconstitutional under federal law.
In May, a Sangamon County judge rejected that argument, and in August the 4th District Court of Appeals upheld that decision. The plaintiffs are now trying to get their case before the Illinois Supreme Court.
Manzo, meanwhile, argued that even if federal law does preempt state action, a state constitutional amendment could still serve as a backstop in the event federal protections are ever taken away.
“Similar to recent decisions on reproductive rights at the Supreme Court level that have taken away rights that have long been held by a certain segment of the population and saying it's kind of up to the states,” he said. “Should that happen for this segment of the population called workers, and rights are taken away at the federal level, or at least removed as being a federal right, or even if Congress were to just get rid of the National Labor Relations Act in a couple months, this would be an answer at the state level.”
Hancock reported from Springfield. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.