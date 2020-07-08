The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved tens of millions of dollars in low-interest, forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans to businesses and nonprofits in Hyde Park, Kenwood, Woodlawn and Washington Park, enabling up to 6,785 area jobs to be retained.
PPP loans, worth approximately 2½-times applicants' average monthly costs, can be partially or fully forgiven of recipients keep pre-pandemic levels of employees and wages stable. The program was part of the CARES Act, which local U.S. Reps. Bobby Rush (D-1st) and Robin Kelly (D-2nd) supported.
Earlier this week, the federal government released data about PPP, identifying recipients by name that received loans of $150,000 or more. The federal government administered 4.9 million PPP loans in all, worth $521 billion; the average amount was $107,000. The Treasury Department reports that PPP supported more than 51 million jobs, or more than 80% of American small business employees.
"We are particularly pleased that 27% of the program’s reach in low and moderate income communities which is in proportion to percentage of population in these areas," said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin in a statement.
Reporting from Reuters, however, casts skepticism on the number of jobs saved. An unnamed source from President Donald Trump's administration said the 51 million figure is based on preliminary lender data. Furthermore, the Treasury and the SBA only required good-faith data from applicants, and the job retention figures were not thoroughly vetted.
Data about recipients' gender and racial-ethnic background is incomplete. The Associated Press reports that companies were not required to give demographic data on application. Furthermore, many minority-owned businesses are owner-run with few employees, so they likely got loans under $150,000, which were not included in the more descriptive data about larger loan recipients.
The AP reports that federal officials hope to get more demographic information when owners submit loan forgiveness in the coming months.
The PPP is accepting applications for billions of available, unallocated dollars through Aug. 8.
The Herald analyzed the data by recipients in Hyde Park-Kenwood's ZIP codes, 60615 and 60637, which overlap with Washington Park and Woodlawn. It only presents a range of money for the larger loans, so the total money approved for businesses and nonprofits in the four mid-South Side neighborhoods is somewhere between $45 and $78.5 million.
Thirty-two of the 56 area businesses and nonprofits that received bigger loans are in Hyde Park-Kenwood, led by the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, and the Friend Family Health Center, 800 E. 55th St., which both received somewhere between $2 million and $5 million.
Other local entities that received loans of at least $1 million are software company NowPow, 5307 S. Hyde Park Blvd.; the Chicago Child Care Society, 5467 S. University Ave., the Lutheran School of Theology Chicago (LSTC), 1100 E. 55th St.; the Center For Research Libraries (CRL), 6050 S. Kenwood Ave.; and Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Drive.
"We’re a research library that embraces the values of diversity, equity and inclusion, which means building global research collections to enrich research for the benefit of all,” said CRL President Greg Eow in a statement. “Our mission to further the public good includes supporting our staff and our local community, which is why we used the PPP to make sure that all of our staff were able to remain employed equal to pre-pandemic levels.”
Altogether, 2,200 jobs were reported to have been retained because of the larger PPP loans delivered to businesses and nonprofits in Hyde Park-Kenwood.
"Hyde Park Art Center did receive PPP funds and, like many organizations at this time, they allowed us to weather the storm," emailed Deputy Director Daniel Urbina-McCarthy about the loan of $150,000 to $350,000 received by the museum and education center at 5020 S. Cornell Ave.
"Specifically, the PPP funds allowed us to keep our staff fully intact, i.e. no furloughs or layoffs. Having this full staff enabled us to continue to serve our student community, as we launched online school programs which were open to everyone through our 'pay what you can' model."
In an interview, LSTC President James Nieman said the school's PPP loan "almost entirely" went to payroll, to around 51 full-time employees, 30 student-workers and 20 part-timers.
"Students whose only route to getting assistance is work that is not covered by federal work-study, their jobs needed to be preserved as well," he said. "It allowed for all that. There were no changes to our payroll during the period."
President and CEO Deborah Hart said Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Lake Shore Drive, needed a PPP loan because of dramatic disruption in the medical industry early in the pandemic: half of revenue typically comes from Medicare, paid for patients who come to the assisted living center for rehabilitation after a hospital stay. But hospitals cancelled elective surgeries during the initial outbreak. When COVID-19 turned up at Montgomery Place in the early spring, the facility briefly ceased new admissions.
"We had to keep all of our employees employed in order to meet the needs of the residents," Hart said in an interview. "The PPP allowed us to keep all of our employees employed through the initial months of the downturn."
Hospital admissions are beginning to increase again, but the impact has been substantial on a business with limited margins, As it stands, Hart said Montgomery Place has no plans for layoffs or furloughs right now, but the future depends on how revenue develops in the coming months.
The average amount of the 785 loans under $150,000 given to area businesses and nonprofits — more than $21.3 million in total — was $27,140.04, ranging from $424 to $145,500. The data shows that 3,294 jobs in the area were retained because of the smaller loans.
(The Herald, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., was among the businesses that received a smaller PPP loan.)
Uncertainty is the rule of the day, however, from businesses and nonprofits' future revenue to their ability to be open, period. President Nieman acknowledged that LSTC and other schools are in precarious times. The University of Chicago has already announced mandatory furloughs and other cost-cutting moves.
"We'll have to look at a number of challenging options for controlling costs, reducing costs and and trying to generate more revenue from other means," Nieman said. "Because the financial condition affects every sort of business, whether it's for-profit or a not-for-profit — whatever sector is in, it affects all of us — everyone's position is pretty precarious."
Payroll represents around 60% of LSTC's operating expenses, which Nieman said is typical for an educational nonprofit. "That means that if you have to make cuts, the only meaningful cuts, I am say to say, are going to cut into the labor force," he said. "It meant we didn't have to make that kind of a consideration."
Statewide, Illinois recipients received $3.1 billion in PPP loans. The state economy shrank at an annual rate of 5.4% during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter, according to federal data released Tuesday.
University of Illinois economist Fred Giertz said in an interview that virtually all of the decline occurred in the final weeks of March, after Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a statewide stay-at-home order.
Nearly all sectors of the state's economy took significant hits during the quarter: arts, entertainment and recreation was down by 36%, and accommodations and food down more than 27%, finance and insurance down 10.6%, and transportation and warehousing down 9.8%.
Over the fiscal year that ended June 30, general fund revenues received by the state were $1.1 billion below last year’s revenues, in part because of a $765 million decline in personal income tax collections, though the tax deadline is now July 15. In June, however, personal income tax collections were up $173 million, or 9.4%.
“Things are clearly turning around now but that turnaround could be halted almost any time we had another kind of outbreak,” Giertz said. “I suspect, though, that even if we do have a resurgence of the virus … we're going to be more open about that and not have a complete shutdown the way we did back in March.”
Staff writer Christian Belanger contributed. Capitol News Illinois, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government, contributed from Springfield.
