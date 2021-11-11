The Bank of America branch at 1439 E. 53rd St. has a planned renovation in the second quarter of 2022, the company confirmed, as staffing issues recently forced the location's temporary closure.
"We did temporarily close our Hyde Park financial center," said regional spokeswoman Diane Wagner over email. "We are operating with an abundance of caution around keeping employees and clients as safe as possible during coronavirus. So, for example, if employees become high risk due to preexisting conditions, or need to take time off to care for family members during these times, we may not have enough staff to maintain enough onsite services.
"When this happens, we work to ensure that the full service ATMs onsite are regularly restocked so that customers can still transact for the most common needs, along with our award winning mobile and online banking."
The branch is expected to reopen on Monday.
