State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) is concerned about turnout in Chicago municipal elections after concluding his campaign for mayor.
"It is a big city with a lot of differing ideas, and a lot of folks were looking for a new brand of leadership. I think we saw that based on what the results showed us. But I would be less-than-honest if I said I was not disheartened by the very low voter turnout," he said.
But Buckner does not know where to assign blame for the city's 35.5% turnout.
"I think we have to all look at what we can do differently, those of us who are in elected office, those of us who are in the nonprofit space who deal with voter engagement,” he said. “I think both parties have to figure out what they've done wrong in the past as well and then how to move on. But it's kind of sad that, in a city with (1.5) million registered voters, all you need in most of our last three or four municipal elections is 100,000 votes to make sure that you're in the runoff."
Buckner nevertheless suggested working with organizations like Chicago Votes and the League of Women Voters to have "a more intentional and streamlined approach" to boost turnout.
He also has some legislative changes in mind, including lowering the voting age for state and local elections from 18 to 16.
"We've got to have some real conversations about how we get our young people involved and engaged. And unfortunately, I think sometimes by the time they get to 18, 19 years old, if they haven't gotten used to voting or being in the process already, it's too late," he said. "If you're able to get a driver's license or permit and you're able to work, why shouldn't you be able to vote?"
Municipal election turnout this year was the lowest among voters aged 18 to 24, making up about 3% of total ballots cast.
Buckner has also filed legislation to allow municipalities to adopt ranked-choice voting without an affirmative ballot referendum.
In ranked-choice, voters rank candidates for an office on the ballot by their own preference. If no candidate receives a majority of first-choice votes, the least-chosen candidate's votes are reallocated to other candidates their voters ranked behind them. The process repeats until a candidate has 50% plus one.
Other major United States cities like New York, Minneapolis, San Francisco and Seattle have adopted the voting system.
"Maybe if people didn't think it was a zero-sum game they may be more engaged and more apt to vote," Buckner said. He said several other House Democrats are excited to have the conversation about expanding ranked-choice voting in Illinois.
Buckner won around 2% of the vote in the Feb. 28 mayoral election.
"I'm proud of what we were able to accomplish in this race, even though the results were not what we wanted," he said, adding that he thinks his campaign's focus on transportation and environmental issues rubbed off on other candidates.
During the campaign, Buckner called for drafting a city charter, "essentially a governing document like the Constitution," he wrote in the Tribune, which would set parameters for city and aldermanic wheeling and dealing with third parties, among other things. He also called for City Council to have an independent parliamentarian and for alderpersons to choose their own committee leaders.
"Oddly enough, if you look at Paul Vallas' website, you'll see almost word-for-word the stuff that I've been talking about for nearly a year in that space," Buckner said.
"The other piece is transportation. I was one of the first candidates out with a transportation plan, extremely early. It was one of the first things I ran on in this race. I've been very loud about transit justice issues. I'm a CTA rider, so I made that the centerpiece of my campaign. And if you look at a lot of what Brandon (Johnson) put out in his transportation plan that came after mine, it has many of the same pillars and ethos of what I was attempting to make centerpiece in this campaign as well."
Buckner said he will probably endorse one of the runoff candidates, but not at this time.
Asked if he intends to seek reelection to the state legislature, he said, "We'll see." But he noted "the great fortune of being able to go back to the work that I've been elected to do by the people of the 26th District again and again."
