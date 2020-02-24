Cancer researchers and treatment advocates discussed the benefits of a new Illinois law that aims to improve access to clinical cancer trials for minorities, low-income households, and other underserved populations at a press event Monday morning at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Senate Bill 1711, signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in December, allows organizations to establish a reimbursement program for people who cannot afford to pay their way through a clinical trial. Clinical trials will cover the treatment itself, but usually do not help with travel and similar expenses.
An inability to cover expenses tends to disproportionately affect minority and low-income households. This in turn prevents their participation in clinical trials. Households making less than $50,000 were 30% less likely to participate in trials, according to one study.
The nonprofit Lazarex Cancer Foundation has been working to fill this gap since it was founded in 2006, by helping cancer patients without the funds to cover expenses associated with taking part in trials. The group also pushed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to update its guidelines for clinical trials in 2018 so that reimbursement for travel expenses is not considered “undue influence,” meaning it does not encourage patients to sign up for treatments they would otherwise refuse.
Lazarex has already passed similar laws to the new Illinois bill in California, Pennsylvania and Texas. Last April, the nonprofit announced a three-year study to reimburse cancer patients at the University of California, San Francisco, and the University of Southern California. In Chicago, both the U. of C. and Northwestern University have agreed to participate.
“SB 1711 is a revenue-neutral piece of legislation — so that means it’s incumbent upon us to approach (biopharmaceutical companies) since they would be the beneficiary of improved clinical trial enrollment,” said Dana Dornsife, the founder of Lazarex. “We do have momentum because we’ve already done this in California.”
Adrian Plesha, a publicist with Lazarex, also noted that the scale of reimbursement was often modest, and the initiative will hopefully benefit plenty of cancer patients on the South Side.
“There’s someone five blocks from this hospital that needs to be in a cancer trial. And the reason they can’t get here — there are lots of barriers, but the primary one — is finance,” Plesha said. “It’s not necessarily an airplane ride and a hotel. It can be parking. It can be a pothole.”
The Illinois bill sped through the legislative process. In June 2019, representatives from Lazarex met with U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st), who put them in touch with Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan (D-22nd). The bill then passed unanimously through both chambers of the Illinois legislature in under a month.
Rush was “a little emotional,” he said, during his speech at Monday’s press conference. In 2008, the congressman was treated at the U. of C. for a tumor on his salivary gland. In 2017, his wife, Carolyn, died of congestive heart failure at the hospital.
“I’ll always have the memories of my treatment here,” he said, before describing why he supported the bill. “How can we expect African Americans to take prescription drugs and other forms of medicine when we don’t have the data to know how those drugs will interact with our bodies? This is medical injustice.”
Rush also recounted an anecdote from his cancer treatment, when he would be wheeled down to the basement — “or as I called it, the Dungeon,” he quipped — for his radiation treatment. One day, he saw a small, two-foot container sitting on a platform.
“I asked, ‘What’s that?’ They said, ‘That’s a two-year-old baby who has cancer and is waiting to be treated with radiation.‘ When I heard that, I had to put on my big boy pants and realize how blessed I really, really am and was then,” he said. “And I just want to say, it affects every family — cancer do not discriminate.”
