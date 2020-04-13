Pamela King and her husband are both Uber drivers, but they decided to start working less after Gov J.B. Pritzker issued his stay-at-home order in mid-March. (The order is in place until April 30, though it could be extended.) When the couple do head out to drive, there are few customers.
“Even when we do work we get like $20,” King said, adding that the couple are also worried about possible exposure to the virus. “None of the customers we have delivered to have requested contact-less delivery, which puts us in a situation where we could potentially have something.”
The couple live in Madison Park, 1380 E. Hyde Park Boulevard, a multi-story apartment building owned by TLC Management Company. TLC owns and operates about a dozen large buildings in Hyde Park, with more properties in its portfolio across Chicago and the suburbs. As the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak outbreak have taken hold, leaving many residents unable to pay rent, some of them say that the company has been slow to respond, or has even threatened them with eviction.
That’s what happened to King. At the beginning of April, she said, she received an email from TLC asking her and her husband to continue paying rent. “We want to remind you how important it is at this time to pay your rent promptly. This is especially important so that we may continue to provide you with the services you expect,” the email read. “The people at your community are dedicated to serving you and your building. Any delay or non-payment of your rent will cause great hardship to them, which we all do not want.”
King got in touch with her building manager, letting her know that the pair would have trouble paying the rent that month. They were told to provide documentation from Uber to prove they hadn’t been working, but received no further response.
On April 6, the couple were handed a five-day notice from their assistant building manager informing them that unless they paid their rent, including a late fee, their “right of possession under the Lease of said premises will be terminated.” At the bottom of the notice was a handwritten note about a payment arrangement, which stated that the balance of the rent would be due April 30. (King provided the Herald with a picture of the notice.)
King called the company. “They explained to me that they still had to pass out five-day notices to everyone. I said, ‘Okay, nobody had explained anything to me,’ ” she said. When she spoke to the assistant building manager a few days later, King said the manager threatened them with eviction unless they agreed to the payment arrangement. (TLC did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The Herald will update the online version of this article with any response.)
“She said that she’s not gonna go back and forth, she doesn’t need to explain anything. The eviction process will be started and a lawsuit will be filed,” recounted King. “Me and my husband have been talking about it — what choices do we have right now?”
King said that the couple have not missed a rent payment since moving into their apartment in December 2018, and are willing to cover any missing rent with a more flexible arrangement. “It would be great if they tacked it on at the end of the lease,” she said. “That would be perfectly fine.”
Applying for unemployment while working for Uber has proved difficult. In a message to its drivers, Uber said that they would be able to apply for unemployment benefits despite being classified as independent contractors. But King said that when she called the Illinois Department of Employment security, they said she wasn’t eligible for help. According to the Sun-Times, the state has not yet opened a portal for self-employed workers to apply.
On Monday, Pritzker announced expanded capacity and eligibility for the state’s unemployment system. But he said during his afternoon press conference that independent contractors, such as Uber drivers, won’t receive benefits through federal funding until May.
“Uber is telling us one thing and the unemployment office is telling us another,” she said. “But we can’t get unemployment benefits.”
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart has said that his office won’t enforce eviction orders until May 18. The county courts also won’t hear eviction cases until then, though lawsuits can still be filed by landlords. A search for TLC filings in the Cook County Circuit Court database showed that there had been no new lawsuits filed in Chicago during April, though it’s possible they were filed under another name for the business.
C.A. Lofton has lived in the Mayfair Apartments, 5496 S. Hyde Park Blvd., since 2009. A few years ago, she retired from her position as an instructor with City Colleges after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which causes breathing problems. Because of her health, Lofton has been relying on her neighbors to help her go outside and get groceries, and while she was able to pay April rent, she said that medical bills mean it might be “difficult” for her to find the money next month.
“Number one, I would like to see (TLC) forgive the rents for everybody. And there shouldn’t be rent increases for the tenants when you’re resigning your lease,” she said. “If you choose to move because it’s become a burden for you, they should let you break your lease and go on.”
But Lofton is pessimistic about TLC putting those policies in place — over her 11 years at the Mayfair, she said, she’s seen too many maintenance issues go untreated to fully trust the company. Department of Housing records show that the building has failed seven of its last 10 inspections, including its most recent annual inspection, which showed problems with the building’s elevator system. A report from 2018 found that one of the building’s exit doors lacked “lock hardware which allows door to open without key or special knowledge from side of egress.”
“I would like to see that they are more humane, more responsible with their contractual agreements with the tenants,” said Lofton. By way of example, she said she wants the company to waive its fees for washers and dryers during the outbreak. “Everybody’s trying to wash their clothes and stay healthy. If they cared about it why would they still charge for the washing machines? That’s an expense for people.”
As with Mac Properties, some TLC Management residents are organizing through Tenants United. While not as far along as Mac tenants — who issued a letter two weeks ago declaring a rent strike, and demanding that Mac cancel rents for April — those living in TLC buildings are slowly gearing up for their own strike in May.
“I know people who are losing their jobs this week, or just lost their jobs this past week. More and more people are not gonna be able to pay rent going forward,” said Bex León, one of the TLC organizers. “We’re putting together a letter with grievances for TLC as we prepare for a larger rent strike for May. But we’ve already had people unable to pay from the first of April.”
León cited a report from the National Multifamily Housing Council showing that 31% of tenants in their payment tracker did not pay rent during the first week of April. (According to the same tracker, that’s up from about 18% last April, and 19% this March.)
León also said that King’s experience is not unique — one tenant they are in touch with is reporting that she is being asked to sign a payment plan she can’t afford, with the leasing manager “harassing her in the hallways and coming to her door, asking questions about how she plans on paying.”
For most tenants, though, the response from TLC has been silence. “The majority of people are not hearing anything, including people who have been trying to contact them for weeks, saying, ‘Hey, I lost my job, and I don’t know what to do.’ They’re not hearing anything at all,” said León.
Since knocking doors is nearly impossible during a pandemic, tenant organizers have been asking people to sign up for a rent strike through an online form. They have also been putting flyers up in buildings, though León said they’re quickly being taken down by TLC employees.
Some necessary in-building chores have also proved to be helpful opportunities for connecting with other residents. “I’ve had discussions in the laundry room with people. A lot of times that turns into discussions of work instability and housing instability,” León said. “One of the really important parts of it is creating relationships with people ….. We’re interested in actually getting to know our neighbors, and building community.”
Meanwhile, as of Monday, King said she is still “going back and forth” with building management. “I told her that we are trying to accumulate money for the rent, but it’s not a guarantee that we will have all of it. She told us that she will move forward with the eviction process,” she said. “It’s basically the ‘If you can’t pay rent, then you can’t pay rent’ type of attitude that we’re getting from them.”
And her attempts to contact higher-ups have been fruitless. “I’ve been trying to get in touch with someone, but we’ve been getting the run-around to talk to the property manager or assistant and they have been absolutely no help. Then they told us to speak to TLC corporation,” she said. “So it’s literally a back and forth situation. I’m just tired of it. No one can give any answers but they are still saying eviction.”
