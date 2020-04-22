The Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference (HPKCC) hosted a virtual forum Tuesday evening, featuring residents sharing their experiences during the pandemic, and elected officials speaking about their work in response.
“Tonight’s forum is a chance for all of us to come together during this very hard time,” said Ali Ammoura, an HPKCC board member who emceed much of the meeting. “It’s a chance for us to see one another, to see our neighbors, to hold space for one another, and it’s a chance to share how COVID-19 has affected our lives.”
The first hour featured Hyde Park and Kenwood residents talking about their experiences during the pandemic, describing both the ways their own lives have changed, and the efforts they are making to alleviate the inequity and hardship of others.
“For someone that has gone to war, this is like a war. This is an issue where we don’t know when the date is going to end,” said Nikelcia Marcelin, a veteran who runs a company, Veteran One Stop Shop, that specializes in business development. Marcelin said that the switch to online communication has been difficult for many of her clients.
“A lot of the clients that I interact with are elders that need one-on-one training on how to operate the computer, how to log into certain websites, how to submit for certain grants, whether they be federal contracts or stuff like that,” she said. “Navigating through that system is what I specialize in, and not being able to interact with people one-on-one has been a big concern. It’s kind of a slow-down in business for me.”
Marshall Callery, an actor who also works with businesses in Hyde Park and Bronzeville, spoke about how the pandemic has affected his friend group. “We started to realize how much physical contact means to us … We have jobs, and we can’t go to those,” he said. “But we’ve done things like drawing contests to help us move through this. My neighbors and whole block does this band thing for 30 minutes every day where we play music and dance on our porches, and that’s really helped me.”
Other local residents spoke about their organizing efforts in the face of the pandemic. Raquel McGee, who lives in Washington Park, owns her home and has stable employment. But she was appalled by the disproportionate spread of the virus among Black Chicagoans — who make up 60% of deaths, according to the city — and founded Black Women Organizing for Power, an advocacy group, in response.
“We have been comfortable with these pervasive racial inequities since the existence of this city, and so now we are seeing the result of the divesting of resources systematically done to Black Chicagoland,” said McGee. She is currently circulating a petition of demands for both the city and the state, including funding that would be earmarked for Black communities.
Helena Duncan, an organizer with the Lift the Ban Coalition and a Hyde Park resident, asked the elected officials on the call to pressure Gov. J.B. Pritzker to repeal the Rent Control Preemption Act, which prohibits local municipalities from putting rent control measures in place. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she is unable to pass local rent relief legislation with the law in place. The Lift the Ban Coalition released a legal memo earlier this month detailing how Pritzker could repeal the act using his emergency powers.
“While I’m fortunate enough to have kept my day job, I’ve lost some supplemental income that I do from gig-work childcare due to the virus …. But there are so many of my neighbors who are not so fortunate — tenants are literally on rent strike because they have no other options,” said Duncan. “I need my representatives who are on this call — Ald. Hairston, Sen. Peters, Rep. Tarver — I need you to urge Gov. Pritzker to use his authority ... to lift the ban on rent control.”
State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) responded to the question later in the forum, noting that he was wary of an overreach of Pritzker’s executive powers. “As a legislator, I don’t know if I want the executive to have that much power,” he said. “It really depends on if something is temporary, or if something is to sustain longer than an emergency. That's something I want to dig in on.”
Ald. King (4th) also mentioned her own support for a pair of proposed City Council bills from 47th Ward Ald. Matt Martin. The bills would, respectively, provide rent relief for renters who have lost income during the epidemic, and call for Pritzker to provide mortgage forbearance to property owners. King is a co-sponsor of both bills.
Several other elected officials also were in attendance: Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), State Reps. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) and Kambium Buckner (D-26th), and Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry.
Many of them also spoke about how much harder Black communities have been hit by the virus.
"For the African Americans that are impacted it's not surprising, because of the years of disinvestment. There have been those of us that have been raising this issue over and over again over the years only to be minimized,” said Hairston, who said a close friend had been diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday.
Hairston also criticized people for not following social distancing guidelines, and said doing so might help parkland open up faster. “The more that we begin to adhere to the social distancing, the more comfortable the mayor, the governor, will feel about easing some of this up, because we understand the need. People need to be out,” she said.
Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry provided information from the county level. He said that both Provident Hospital, 500 E. 51st St, and Stroger Hospital, 1969 Ogden Ave., were providing testing to members of the public with an order from a physician affiliated with Cook County Health. (Lowry also said another South Side hospital would soon be offering testing, but could not yet disclose which one it was.)
Lowry also announced that the Provident Hospital emergency department had reopened on Monday. Hospital nurses had protested the closure for renovations.
He also touted the county forest preserves as good places for people to get fresh air while socially distancing. “On Sunday, I had to go downtown, and I saw a lot of people out, and maybe 10 to 15% had a mask. About half of those people had a mask but it wasn't on their nose or mouth. There is an opportunity for some of us who want to get fresh air to go to our forest preserve locations,” he said. (Information about which forest preserve locations are open can be found at fpdcc.com.)
A full video stream of the meeting is available at facebook.com/HPKCC.Chicago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.