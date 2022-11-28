City Hall
The following individuals are known to have announced aldermanic campaigns in next year’s municipal elections. Candidates who have not yet been profiled will be in the near future.

4th Ward

Prentice Butler, chief of staff for outgoing Ald. Sophia King

Matthew "Khari" Humphries, nonprofit leader and youth policy director in the City of Chicago's Office of Education and Human Services

Ebony Lucas, real estate attorney, candidate for alderwoman in 2017 and 2019

Helen WestEd.D., a retired marketing executive and educator 

5th Ward

Wallace Goode, former head of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce

Joshua Gray, political consultant, candidate for county commissioner in 2018

Martina “Tina” Hone, attorney, former Chicago chief engagement officer

Adrienne Irmer, Special Service Area #42 (71st Street and Stony Island Avenue) board member, candidate for state House in 2018

Kris Levy, wine and spirits distributor

Gabriel Piemonte, writing coach and communications consultant, candidate for alderman in 2019, former Herald editor

Desmon Yancy, director of community organizing at Intercity Muslim Network 

20th Ward

Jennifer Maddox, nonprofit executive, retired police officer, candidate for ward Democratic committeewoman in 2020, candidate for alderwoman in 2019

Jeanette Taylor, incumbent alderwoman since 2019

