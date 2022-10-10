The following individuals are known to have announced aldermanic campaigns in next year’s municipal elections. Candidates who have not yet been profiled will be in the near future.
4th Ward
Prentice Butler, chief of staff for outgoing Ald. Sophia King
Ebony Lucas, real estate attorney, candidate for alderwoman in 2017 and 2019
5th Ward
Wallace Goode, former head of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce
Joshua Gray, political consultant, candidate for county commissioner in 2018
Martina “Tina” Hone, attorney, former Chicago chief engagement officer
Adrienne Irmer, Special Service Area #42 (71st Street and Stony Island Avenue) board member, candidate for state House in 2018
Kris Levy, wine and spirits distributor
Gabriel Piemonte, writing coach and communications consultant, candidate for alderman in 2019, former Herald editor
Desmon Yancy, director of community organizing at Intercity Muslim Network
20th Ward
Jennifer Maddox, nonprofit executive, retired police officer, candidate for ward Democratic committeewoman in 2020, candidate for alderwoman in 2019
Jeanette Taylor, incumbent alderwoman since 2019
