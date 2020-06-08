A week after removing the militarized security guard that sparked a public outcry, Akira owner Eric Hsueh posted an apologetic letter to the Hyde Park community on the front of his store.
“I am deeply sorry for bringing pain to this neighborhood with my actions. Even one person negatively affected is one too many,” Hsueh’s letter reads in part. “I know the world might be tired of apologies, but I am not talking to the world. I am talking to the Hyde Park community.”
“I also now understand that with destruction comes change. We are fine with losing, we are fine with our stores getting broken into,” it continues. “We support the movement, we support the people, and we understand that this is a bigger issue. Stuff is just stuff. The value of human life will always be worth more than any material possessions.”
Elected officials and neighborhood residents had criticized the guard’s presence, which attracted widespread attention on social media. Hsueh removed the original guard last Monday, and a replacement from the same company left Tuesday morning.
