The COVID-19 pandemic has created a drastic need for food, shelter, protective equipment, and other forms of aid across the country. Hyde Park is no different — social service organizations and individuals here are trying to assist those most in need. If you’re looking to donate to a good cause, here are some people and places in the neighborhood that could use your help.
Get in touch with the Herald at herald@hpherald.com if you know of a local organization to add to this list.
Health
- The University of Chicago Medical Center is seeking donations of food, supplies, and money. More information about what’s needed, and how to donate, can be found at uchicagomedicine.org/patients-visitors/patient-information/coronavirus-information/how-to-help.
- Hyde Park resident Leslie Travis is distributing instructional kits with fabric to sew 10 cloth masks — to date, she’s given away enough kits for 3,000 masks. Travis also has material and instructions to help people sew hospital gowns for nurses, as well as information about which hospitals, nursing homes, women’s shelters, and other institutions are in need of masks and other protective equipment. Text — do not call — Travis at 773-307-6441 to arrange for pick-up of a kit, or with any other questions.
Food Security
- The Experimental Station is partnering with Star Farm Chicago — one of the regular vendors at the 61st Street Farmers Market — to provide boxes of food to South Side residents in need during the pandemic. For more information, and to purchase a box on behalf of a community resident, visit experimentalstation.org/market-box.
- The Greater Chicago Food Depository is looking for volunteers to help pack food boxes — sign up here. The organization also says that financial donations are the best way to provide assistance. Two local food pantry locations you can donate to are the Hyde Park Union Church (hpuc.org/justice.html) and St. Paul and the Redeemer (sprchicago.org/food-pantry).
Nonprofits
- Flood’s Hall is operating an emergency fund to help cover short-term costs for people affected by the outbreak. Information about donating to or requesting from the fund can be found at floodshall.org.
- Brave Space Alliance, a nonprofit that operates out of Flood’s Hall, is soliciting donations for its ongoing food drive, as well as a new Trans Relief Fund that will distribute money to trans, non-binary, and intersex individuals. Information about donating can be found at bravespacealliance.org/covid-19.
- The Hyde Park Refugee Project is asking for donations to help local refugee families who have lost income or otherwise experienced hardship because of the pandemic. More information about donating can be found at hydeparkrefugeeproject.org/give/.
- The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana, which operates a location next to the University of Chicago Medical Center, is hosting an “Un-Gala” from April 29 to May 2 to raise money for the families it serves. More information can be found at rmhccni.org/ungala/.
- The Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization has been supplying families and seniors with care packages. Donations can be made at kocoonline.org/donate/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.