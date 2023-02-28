Chicago voters cast their ballots on Tuesday for mayor, alderman and new police district council members. With most ballots counted as of press time, the race for a new mayor and two new local City Council members will head to the April 4 runoff election.
Mayor: Vallas and Johnson
Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson (D-1st) are headed to the city’s runoff election for mayor on April 4.
With 94% of precincts reporting as of press time, Vallas captured 34.6% of the vote and Johnson captured 20.2%, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.
Incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot placed third with 16.6% of the vote. She is the first incumbent mayor to lose in Chicago since 1983.
The two local candidates, state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) and Ald. Sophia King (4th), fell short, both garnering less than 2% of the vote.
4th Ward: Robinson sweeps, Butler trails in second
Bronzeville candidates Lamont Robinson and Prentice Butler are set to head to the April runoff to replace outgoing 4th Ward Ald. Sophia King.
With 92% of precincts reporting as of press time, Robinson captured 46.6% of the vote and Butler captured 15.6%, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.
The remaining four candidates, Tracey Bey, Matthew “Khari” Humphries, Ebony Lucas and Helen West captured between 6% and 14% of the vote.
Robinson is a two-term state representative from the 5th District and an insurance agent. Butler is King’s aldermanic chief of staff.
On the edge of the lakefront, the 4th Ward includes parts of South Loop, Bronzeville, Kenwood, Oakland and northern Hyde Park. After seven years in the position, Ald. King stepped down to run for mayor.
5th Ward: Yancy, Hone poised for runoff after crowded race
Candidates Desmon Yancy and Martina “Tina” Hone are headed to the runoff election in one of Chicago’s most crowded City Council races.
With 84% of precincts reporting at press time, Yancy captured about 25.6% of the vote and Hone 17.2%, according to the Board of Elections. A runoff election to replace retiring 5th Ward Ald. Leslie Hairston will take place on April 4.
The remaining nine candidates, Marlene Fisher, Wallace Goode, Joshua Gray, Jocelyn Hare, Kris Levy, Robert Palmer, Gabriel Piemonte, Dee Perkins and Renita Q. Ward each captured between 2% to 13% of the vote.
Yancy is a South Shore resident currently serving as the senior director of organizing and advocacy for the Inner-City Muslim Action Network. Prior to this, he co-founded and was spokesperson for the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability and Empowering Communities for Public Safety coalitions. Hone was the chief engagement officer for Lightfoot’s office from 2020 into October, when she stepped down to run for the open City Council seat. Prior to working for the City, Hone spent more than 20 years working at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The 5th Ward encompasses most of Hyde Park, including all of East Hyde Park and Indian Village, as well as parts of Woodlawn near Jackson Park and most of South Shore north of 71st Street.
Whatever the outcome in April, there will be a new face in the 5th Ward seat for the first time in 24 years.
20th Ward: Taylor elected to second term
Ald. Jeanette Taylor held onto her 20th Ward seat Tuesday evening in a comparatively small race, beating out just two repeat challengers. She avoids a runoff, through which she won office in 2019.
With 65% of precincts reporting as of press time, Taylor captured 52.8% of the vote, according to the Board of Elections.
Retired police officer Jennifer Maddox, who ran for the seat in 2019 and to be the ward’s Democratic committeewoman in 2020, captured about 25% of the vote; Andre Smith, a minister and entrepreneur, captured 23%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.