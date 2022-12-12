Mayor Lori Lightfoot endorsed the effort underway by some Democrats in the state legislature to ban assault weapons in Illinois at a Sunday night vigil for victims and survivors of gun violence at Augustana Lutheran Church.
All local state legislators and Gov. J.B. Pritzker support banning the weapons in Illinois. A House committee held a meeting on Monday on a bill by Rep. Bob Morgan (D-58th) — whose district includes North Shore suburb Highland Park, where a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens more at a 4th of July parade with an AR-15-style semi automatic rifle — to ban assault weapons and other high caliber weapons. Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) is co-sponsoring that bill.
"As we solemnly recognize the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook tragedy, this is our opportunity," she said, noting the 1 million Americans who have been killed or wounded by gunfire in the decade since the mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school. "This of course is an absurdity that in this country, with all our wealth, with our economy, that we can't solve this problem that plagues every community in our nation."
She teased a city pilot program to provide more support to gun violence survivors in addition to banning assault weapons, saying it's about accountability and "making sure that we're doing everything possible to make our communities safe."
The Illinois General Assembly is considering a bill to ban assault rifles statewide in its January lame duck session. In a Monday interview after a state House committee's subject matter hearing on the topic, Buckner noted the Sept. 13 mass shooting in Washington Park that killed two and wounded seven more. No assault rifles were used then, and Buckner said discussions at the meeting included what to do about handguns modified with “switches” to function like automatic weapons.
Those are already largely illegal in Illinois, though criminals are altering those guns at home, often with parts bought online. Buckner got legislation passed earlier this year banning "ghost guns," unserialized weapons often sold as a kit for at-home construction.
"I don't know if that's going to actually make its way into this bill, but I think for communities where violence has plagued us for a very long time, that is a pertinent conversation that people are starting to bring up," Buckner said. "I think we're a way's off from what the final piece of legislation will look like. We've got a chance for some amendments, fixes and some things that will make it more palatable to folks, and more effective. But I think that the appetite is definitely there."
Buckner said he thinks legislation against gun switches would help, but he said he wants to have more conversations with violence-interruptors and law enforcement about how such a ban would work in practice.
State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) spoke of the exhaustion that he and other advocates and policymakers face after years of mass shootings that make national news and "shooting on the streets due to gang violence."
"We've been advocating the same solutions over and over and over again," he said. "I'm tired of the fact that our approach to gun violence is to point at the community. Interpersonal violence is of itself a problem, but it is not the only problem," he said. "Every time a bullet hits somebody, that is somebody's stock price going up. Every time there's a mass shooting, you look at Wall Street, and an investor is making a buck. It keeps happening, and those same people, those same investors, tell us, 'It's an individual's fault. It's your community's fault.'"
There is a clear correlation between mass shooting events and spikes in gunmakers' share prices. Peters said assault weapon bans would "go after the fault of the problem: there are people making money hand-over-fist in this country when it comes to gun violence."
Peters also said public safety means access to education, jobs, housing and transportation, not lock-them-up carceral policies. He praised anti-violence legislation in Illinois, which funds third-party programming in youth intervention services, violence interruption and trauma treatment. And he praised the University of Chicago Medical Center's new legal services for trauma victims (see story on page 7), saying more initiatives like that are necessary.
The Rev. Nancy Goede, pastor of Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., hosted the vigil. Her local colleagues Rabbi David Minkus of Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd., and the Rev. Veroica Johnson of Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave., who chairs the Interfaith Anti Violence Task Force of Hyde Park-Kenwood, also spoke.
Johnson prayed to comfort victims' families, friends and communities. "Unless we lament, which simply means 'cry out honestly about our pain,' we run the risk of normalizing this violence. We run the risk of getting numb by it and not getting moved by it," she said.
"Refuse to be silent," she said. "Refuse to be silent about your loved ones. Refuse to be silent about guns. Refuse to be silent about all the causes of violence, including the historical lack of investment in our communities and young people. Cry out from your souls, and refuse to be silent."
Chicago Survivors, which helps families affected by gun violence, organized the event. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry (D-3rd) and representatives from anti-violence and grief support organizations also spoke.
