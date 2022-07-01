Harold Washington Park, commemorating 100th birthday with liquor bottles, fast food wrappers and dirty diapers!
I walk my dog 4x daily... as a resident in the Indian Village area, we pass the Hype Park Blvd exit of DLSD regularly... in spite of many trash and recycling cans... I pickup the glass bottles of TEQUILA and COGNAC... i fear that they will become broken glass, which is a danger to us all. The half-eaten food... Harold's bags, McDonald's , etc... attracts RATS! This is a very serious problem. I am filling shopping bags daily! Mac Properties should be responsible for helping to maintain the cleanliness of this area. Mac has become the slumlord of East Hyde Park!
