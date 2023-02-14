Temporary lane closures at the intersection of DuSable Lake Shore and 57th drives have reopened.
The number of lanes in the busy intersection outside of the Museum of Science and Industry were temporarily reduced in November. The change was the latest phase of roadwork in the Jackson Park Mobility Improvements Project.
DuSable Lake Shore Drive's outer southbound lane, Hayes Drive and pedestrian underpasses at 57th and 63rd streets will remain closed, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.
Chicago Park District facilities can be accessed via Richards Drive. The Chicago Department of Transportation encourages motorists to pay attention to flaggers and construction signage when driving through work zones, obey speed limits and be on alert for workers and equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.