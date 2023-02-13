I’m Jim Garfield, State Chair of the Independent Voters of Illinois – Independent Precinct Organization (IVI-IPO), and I consider Gabriel Piemonte to be a personal friend. So, you can imagine my surprise when I learned he’d penned a letter to the Herald putting myself and the IVI-IPO in a very negative light.
Mr. Piemonte is one of nine 5th Ward aldermanic candidates who applied for the IVI-IPO endorsement by filling out our questionnaire and interviewing with our members. The interviews were to take place on 1/18/23, but when we learned of a conflicting candidate forum, in the interest of fairness and inclusiveness, IVI-IPO rescheduled the interviews to 1/26/23, and held a special Board meeting on 1/27. The interviewers recommended Desmon Yancy for endorsement, and the IVI-IPO Board ratified that recommendation on 1/27.
I understand Mr. Piemonte was likely disappointed by this, but so were at least seven other candidates. I also understand that Mr. Piemonte’s letter may have been penned specifically to garner attention in a contentious race, and I certainly don’t fault him for that. Where I took umbrage was him saying IVI-IPO’s endorsement process lacked integrity. You can read his letter for specifics, but generally his issue was Alderperson Hairston attending the interviews.
Let me be clear: IVI-IPO endorsements are not a collection of disinterested parties with no political opinions. It is a deliberative process of people with strong political opinions seeking candidates with similar opinions. That’s why we have questionnaires, do advance research, and have public endorsement interviews, all of which take hundreds of hours of unpaid work. There is no set “committee” that conducts interviews – it is those members who choose to attend the session. It’s impossible to know which members will be at the interview in advance, making it much harder to attempt to pack the vote.
All members in good standing have a right to participate. Ms. Hairston is a paid member and had every right to attend the interviews and vote in the session. Were she also a candidate, she would not have been allowed to sit in on the interviews and would have had to vote by proxy. Did that make it awkward for candidates if they wanted to say something negative about Ms. Hairston while she was sitting there? Perhaps. But given this is an election for the Chicago city council, it’s not going to be uncommon to publicly feud with one of your colleagues, and then work with them the next day. That’s simply part of the job.
Once all the interviews were done and we opened the floor to discussion, the first two members who spoke (neither were Ms. Hairston nor connected with her) voiced their opinion that Mr. Piemonte would not be their choice. This certainly wouldn’t indicate Ms. Hairston having a “thumb on the scale” of any decision.
Nearly half the interviewing committee, myself included, live outside the 5th Ward, and have no relationship with Ms. Hairston from which to be influenced by her. However, because I am not blind to perceptions of impropriety, when we finished our debate, I called the roll to record people’s votes, and specifically called on Ms. Hairston last.
Mr. Piemonte’s last claim, about the timing of the results, is likewise misplaced. The Board met the day after the interview, and ratified Mr. Yancy’s endorsement. Surely Mr. Piemonte didn’t think we would move mountains to hear the candidates and then not release an endorsement until only a few days before the election. When he wrote to us and to the Herald, Mr. Piemonte’s withdrawal from consideration was, to be frank, moot.
So, while Mr. Piemonte may not like the outcome, the process was open and transparent, safeguards were enforced, the discussion and vote were not unduly influenced, and we even rescheduled the interviews and Board meeting to make sure he and the others could participate and have a result in a timely manner. IVI-IPO has done tremendous work to make sure we are as fair and inclusive as possible while maintaining integrity in the process.
I stand by the integrity of our endorsements, and the voters should as well.
Jim Garfield
State Chair, IVI-IPO
