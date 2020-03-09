Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced an effective state of emergency in Illinois on Monday, making state and federal disaster resources available to fight the epidemic while urging state residents to prepare for changes in daily life.
"To be clear, this declaration will build on an already-robust response that has been developed over many months and is well underway," Pritzker said at a press conference with regional and state officials, including Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle. He praised the state's public health system and Illinois' ability to independently test for COVID-19 to its current and future needs.
Voluntary surveillance testing is underway at 15 hospitals statewide, Pritzker said, and a University of Chicago Medical Center spokeswoman confirmed that random testing will begin at the Hyde Park hospital.
"I know that this is a difficult time for people, as we try to understand and respond to something this new. It's reasonable to feel apprehension," the governor said. I want folks to understand: this is going to going to affect your daily life, but know that your city, your county and your state officials are working hard to stay ahead of this and to give you all the facts as soon as we know them."
Pritzker asked residents to not take risks that can endanger others in case of sickness. Patients should call health care providers first if they experience symptoms. If asked to self-isolate, follow instructions. Call elderly relatives, friends and neighbors to ensure they have supplies and someone to contact in case of emergencies. Do not hoard supplies or purchase health care equipment like masks that public health officials do not recommend.
"Educate yourself about what's going on every day and what precautions we're asking everyone to take," Pritzker said. "Make good decisions about travel and attending public events."
Preckwinkle said Cook County is also issuing a declaration for maximum funding and resources for public health leaders and municipalities, stressing that they are proactive and will allow effective mobilization of resources.
"I want to urge our residents and our communities to stay calm and heed the recommendations and guidance provided by the Cook County Department of Public Health as well as the Chicago and Illinois departments of public health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," Preckwinkle said.
