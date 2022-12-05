Four new residential buildings in Woodlawn and Oakland were approved at a City Council Committee on Zoning, Landmarks and Building Standards meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
In the 4th Ward, a former beauty supply store at 757-773 E. Oakwood Blvd. has been rezoned from a commercial building to a residential building.
During the meeting’s public comment period, resident Jarvaris Pratt expressed support for the zoning change, saying that some neighbors have been hosting parties in the abandoned building.
Ronnie Reed, a Chicago fireman, advocated against the rezoning, saying that many residents hold community events, like spelling bees and gift drives, and planned to transform it into a community art space. He added that it is the longest standing building in the area, there for over 30 years.
“It’s also become a nuisance to the community,” said Ald. Sophia King (4th) in support of rezoning. “Just this past weekend there were calls to 911 for after hours partying… last weekend was the same.”
In the 5th Ward, at 6610 S. Drexel Ave., 1035 E. Marquette Rd. and 6659 S. Greenwood Ave., the committee approved zoning changes for the construction of three eight-unit residential buildings.
The properties are all vacant corner lots; Ald. Hairston (5th) has released letters of support for the residential buildings’ construction.
Baseball diamonds in Jackson Park
A new baseball diamond and renovations to two existing fields are coming to Jackson Park.
At a Nov. 17 Plan Commission Meeting, council members approved the construction of a baseball field and refurbishment of two others at 1987 E. Hayes Dr., just southeast of the under-construction Obama Presidential Center.
Per a presentation from the Department of Planning and Development, plans for the new fields are in alignment with the City Council-approved 2018 South Lakefront Framework Plan.
