Aiming to hit the ground running as doctors, medical students at the University of Chicago are leading Saturday morning strolls around Promontory Point as a way to build rapport with the surrounding community.
Walk with a Future Doc is a free opportunity to get some exercise and enjoy the outdoors. It’s a chance to meet new people and talk with the freshly educated about how to stay healthy. Or about how the sky looks that day.
Organized walking groups are nothing new: They were burgeoning years ago and proliferated during the pandemic. What sets the doc walks apart is the participation of the college generation with those of their parents and grandparents. As it turns out, students and locals alike value the conversation at least as highly as the exercise.
“It was really fantastic,” said Aimee Bass of her first doc walk last Saturday, September 2. “We walked twice as long as we were supposed to. We just kept going, because we were having such a good time.”
Moving at a smart clip, caught up in the conversation, the group drifted south of the Point, and introduced the students to the Wooded Island and the Japanese Garden. The Chicago Ambassador for EverWalk and one of the city’s most evangelical pedestrians, Bass bubbled about the detour.
“The students weren’t Chicago natives, so we were showing and telling them about the city, a lot of stuff they hadn’t seen,” she said. “I’m definitely going back again.”
For the students, the walks provide an opportunity to level up communication skills essential to their careers as doctors.
“A lot of the med students come to the Point out of a strong desire to build trust within the communities they’ll be serving,” said group leader Alia Abiad. Medical students spend most of their third and fourth years working in U. of C. clinics and hospitals.
Abiad is part of the four-member governing board for the U. of C. chapter of an international organization. Walk with a Doc, founded by an Ohio cardiologist and incorporated in 2009, was quickly supplemented by Walk with a Future Doc.
The U. of C. chapter was launched in the spring of 2022 by four medical students: Phillip Ang, Saara-Anne Azizi, Anna Thorndike and Douglas Zhang.This past winter, they handed the reins to Abiad and three other medical students, all first years with schedules that permit weekend commitments.
Medical student Claire Wild learned of the walks from classmates.
“This is a really lovely chance to meet people from the surrounding community, learn about their lives (and) get to know each other,” Wild said. “Some come from Montgomery Place, some from a little farther south or west.”
Every Saturday morning, the group meets by the Wallach Fountain at the entrance to the Point, weather permitting. (Sometimes they’ve gotten a little wet, but haven’t minded.) They start at 9:30 a.m. with a five-minute talk prepared by one of the students. Then it’s time to move.
Walks typically adjourn 45 minutes later – plenty of time to circle the Point, no matter your chosen pace. The group naturally sorts itself into small bands traveling faster or slower.
Mary Horace of Chatham walks in the parks four or five times a week, mostly on her own. The Point walks bring in a social dimension; since May she’s missed only three of them.
“I was interested in getting pointers about walking technique, like what type of shoes to wear and how to warm up,” said Horace. “They answer questions like that for me. And then other people bring up issues that I might not have thought about.”
“Also,” she said with a chuckle of satisfaction, “I get my two cents in to the future doctors. I tell them, ‘Pay attention to what your patients say. Look at the whole person and not just a symptom.’”
Among people who visit doctors, few have failed to encounter at least one with poor bedside manner. It can distort the best of intentions. Careless or insensitive words from a doctor can be met by the patient with obstinacy or panic.
Fortunately, the students say communication skills are getting more emphasis in medical schools than they used to. First-year students at the U. of C. hold mock consultations to practice taking down the medical history of a new patient. The “patients” give the “doctors” feedback both on what they said and how well they listened.
They’re trained to set goals collaboratively, and to manage expectations. When addressing serious illnesses, one of the students said, “We ask patients how much information they want” before delivering facts and opinions the patient might not be ready to hear.
“A lot of what we learned is meeting people where they are,” said Abiad, touching on another common problem area in doctor-patient relations. Many doctors become upset when a patient doesn’t comply with recommended lifestyle changes, and that can make things worse.
The ambulating conversations have hit a lot of topics: sleep hygiene, good exercises for knee pain, prescription management and cardiovascular health. This summer, they’ve also discussed air quality quite a bit.
The walks are sponsored by the Chicago Parks Foundation, the not-for-profit partner of the Chicago Park District, which created a website for the walks and recently added signage at the Point. Participants plan to continue at least through October and as long as weather permits.
