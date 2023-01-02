More than one Hyde Parker broke down and cried during brief interviews with the Herald on Jan. 2, 2022. Nerves were fried after the promise of vaccines ending the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 evaporated with breakthrough infections and then a massive wave of illness and death due to the omicron variant.
Suffice it to say that things got better. 2022 turned out to be the most “normal” year on an everyday basis than any since 2019. Several weeks’ disruption at the beginning of the year yielded month after month of cultural events, business openings and closings, breakups and births, school days and workweeks.
Nonetheless, we live differently now. The pandemic continues to affect life; President Joe Biden declared it “over” in September, though his administration extended the public health emergency into next year. Many people keep working from home years after the practice began across the economy to prevent an even worse epidemiological catastrophe. Societal groups like the elderly and immunocompromised remain vigilant and disproportionately affected by COVID-19; the youngest in society, who have lived most or all of their lives amidst the public health emergency, are getting stung by respiratory viruses spreading wildly in a largely unmasked world.
More than one publication has noted that pandemics end when people, exhausted by panic and with the protection of vaccinations or exposure to the disease, decide they do. Society appears to have crossed that threshold in 2022, profoundly changed and, for better or worse, in many ways still fundamentally the same.
Politics
The great local cycle of elections began again this year with the primary elections for state and congressional offices followed by the November midterms. Next year will see two rounds of municipal elections and then, nationally, the presidential primary campaign beginning in earnest and, before we know it, the elections of 2024.
Most people do not live their lives minutely attuned to politics and government — indeed, just over 53% of Hyde Park-Kenwood voters cast midterm election ballots — but this journalist does.
For some of us, 2022 may be remembered for the longtime elected officials who announced their retirements — U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) after 30 years in Washington, D.C., Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) after serving in City Council since 1999, Ald. Sophia King (4th) to run for mayor — and for the nationwide scrambling of American politics by the Supreme Court’s overturning of federal abortion rights in June.
"The worst of it will be for people who have the least control," said Martha Scott, a former member of the Hyde Park-based Jane collective, a group that illicitly performed abortions in the late 1960s and early '70s.
"Many, many important decisions for our lives are made by people who have no concern for what our lives might be like," she said. "I don't have a heavy political orientation here. I just want things to be different. But it's not going to happen for a while."
Illinois became a bulwark for the procedure as neighboring states banned or severely restricted abortions. Though local primary election turnout was low in the immediate aftermath of the court’s decision, general election turnout was higher than normal in many states. In the end, expectations of a national “red wave” for the GOP were not realized, though the Republicans did gain nine seats in the House of Representatives, enough to seize control of it from the Democrats.
County Commissioner Bill Lowry (D-3rd) — who was proud to announce the resumption of ambulance services at Provident Hospital in October — won unopposed in both the primary and general elections. So did state Reps. Lamont Robinson (D-5th) and Kam Buckner (D-26th) and state Sens. Mattie Hunter (D-3rd) and Robert Peters (D-13th).
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle easily won reelection to another four-year term. State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd) also both won reelections to another term.
Rush, who is perhaps best known for his late 1960s membership in the Illinois Black Panther Party and for, in 2000, beating former President Barack Obama in a congressional primary election, announced his retirement early in January.
"For me, I have a higher calling, and I am entering that higher calling,” he said at his announcement, referring to his work as pastor of a Bronzeville church. “I will remain in public life, in public service, fighting for equity and justice for and within my community… accompanied by the learned tools that I have gained in a whole lifetime of public service."
His decision touched off a cattle call of a 15-candidate campaign. Candidates included Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), Hyde Parker Jonathan Swain, owner of Kimbark Beverage Shoppe and State Sen. Jacqui Collins (D-16th).
In the end it was Jonathan Jackson, son of civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, who would take the crown.
"People are proud to be Kennedys, and they should be. People are proud to be Daleys, and they should be... But Chicago, you have made me proud to be a Jackson," he said on the night of Nov. 8. “All we do is win, win win.”
Jackson ran a campaign seeking appointment to the House Financial Services Committee and oriented around “gas, guns and groceries,” or inflation and local endemic firearm violence. Questions and concerns exist about vast financial support for his campaign from a political action committee funded by now-indicted and disgraced cryptocurrency tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried, whose company, FTX, stands accused of embezzlement.
A state referendum enshrining a fundamental right to to form unions and engage in collective bargaining in the Illinois Constitution passed, as did a county referendum to increase property taxes to pay for upgrades to the Forest Preserves.
As construction continued on the Obama Presidential Center — a federal district court shot down another attempt to block its establishment in November — 10 precincts in three wards passed advisory referendums in the primary and general elections calling on the city and park district to “stop cutting down trees in Jackson Park and preserve the trees in South Shore Cultural Center Park.”
Hairston joined the 14 other alderpersons leaving the City Council when she announced her retirement in late August.
"I'm proudest of the ways in which I have transformed the communities that I represent, the open lines of communications, the economic development that I've been able to achieve — there's a lot," she said. "I came in here to work in my community and to build my community."
As of Dec. 22, almost 20 candidates are running for alderman of the 4th and 5th wards. Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), whose ward was redrawn to include a northwestern Hyde Park precinct, is seeking reelection against two challengers.
Also this summer, Ald. Sophia King (4th) and state Rep. Buckner announced mayoral runs.
In all, 10 candidates are running against Lightfoot, including activist Ja’Mal Green, a Hyde Parker. Neither he, King nor Buckner are currently considered frontrunners in the election, but neither was Lightfoot at the close of 2018.
Legislatively, the Anjanette Young Ordinance, which would have codified police search and raid rule changes, failed to pass out of committee in November; the council’s Black progressive alderwomen, including King, Hairston and Taylor, had introduced it in 2021.
The General Assembly did not pass a great deal of major legislation in an election year beyond a $46 billion budget and a bill targeting "smash-and-grab" retail thefts by attempting to target ringleaders of organized retail crime rings with greater penalties.
Buckner's initiative to ban "ghost guns" — firearms without serial numbers, often put together from mail-order kits — got the governor’s signature, as did Hunter's efforts to create a Task Force on Missing and Murdered Chicago Women and to ban hair discrimination in the workplace.
Peters worked to increase investments for domestic violence organizations in the budget and spent the fall veto session engaged in negotiations around the SAFE-T Act, which was set to end cash bail in Illinois on Jan. 1 but has been stayed by the state Supreme Court.
In Congress, among other big legislation Rush and Kelly voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which has $440 billion in new spending to fight climate change over the next decade through consumer rebates, tax credits and block grants as well as money for Obamacare subsidies.
Rush’s long-sought Emmett Till Antilynching Act passed in March, finally making lynching a federal crime. Kelly got federal funding to study how to preserve Promontory Point, which activists are trying to get named a city landmark. Lightfoot announced her support for preserving its limestone over the summer.
Business
It was a year of openings and of closings of some longtime Hyde Park businesses.
The openings kicked off the year. In January, Hyde Parker Steve Soble opened Roux, 1055 E. 55th St., a Southern restaurant with an emphasis on breakfast, while modernizing (and removing the pool tables from) the Seven Ten Social bowling alley next door.
The Silver Room owner Eric Williams and Cecilia Cuff opened their long-expected Bronzeville Winery, 4220 S. Cottage Grove., in April, part of the mixed-use 4400 Grove development that opened two years ago. Also in April, Mexican-influenced Almendro Café replaced Bridgeport Coffee at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave.
Huaraches Mexican Restaurant, 1611 E. 55th St., Cajun Boil and Shake, 5500 S. Shore Drive and British-style gastropub Truth Be Told, 1227 E. 60th St., all opened in May.
Erick Williams, owner and head chef of four-year-old Virtue, 1462 E. 53rd St., won a James Beard Award for best chef of the Great Lakes region in June. Daisy’s, his restaurant and bar specializing in New Orleans po-boys, opened in August, along with the local burger chain Small Cheval Overlooking the outdoor dining area in Nichols Park is a new mural of troubled, beloved soul legend Donny Hathaway, a former Hyde Parker.
Closing out the year, Chicago Birthworks Collective, a company specializing in doula services for Black parents, opened in November at 1603 E. 55th St., as did Recycled Modern, a vintage and modern home decor store and art gallery at 5231 S. Harper Court.
The closings began with Mellow Yellow, a diner of 46 years at 1508 E. 53rd St., in May. The Great Frame Up, a custom picture frame shop and local art seller since 1976, 1418 E. 53rd St., closed in August. Opened in 1983, Piccolo Mondo cafe and restaurant closed at the end of November at 1642 E. 56th St. And La Petite Folie, open since 1999 at 1504 E. 55th St., closed at the end of December.
Even as pandemic-related supply chain issues ebbed this year — though parents experienced the crisis of a nationwide baby formula shortage in the spring, which still somewhat continues — inflation nipped hard at area retailers, restaurants and consumers.
Motorists dealt with spiking gasolene prices after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Local independent retailers, which lack their own distribution centers or warehouses to store vast quantities of goods purchased directly from suppliers instead of wholesalers, were particularly affected.
"When we get a new order, we look at the invoice and see everything is going up 30%, some 40%," said Wael Ghousheh of Valley of Jordan Food, 1009 E. 53rd St., in January. "When you go up 10%, it's OK. But when you go 40%, 50%, the customer feels it."
Inflation was slowing month-over-month by the end of the year after a 9.1% peak in June, though food prices remain high. Financial markets slumped and borrowing got more expensive as the Federal Reserve kept raising interest rates in 2022.
Outside of retail and restaurants, local developments also occurred in health care and housing. Phil Moy was named to head the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, 1525 E. 53rd St. in July.
Plans finalized for the now-$130 million Northwestern Medicine 120,000-square-foot outpatient center at 4800 S. Cottage Grove Ave., which was announced in 2021. Construction is set to begin next year, with a projected 2025 opening.
UChicago Medicine, meanwhile, announced plans in February to build a $663 million, 500,000-square-foot, 128-bed clinical cancer center in Hyde Park, which is expected to open in 2026. And in July, Friend Health, a federally qualified health center, opened a new $43 million headquarters and flagship medical clinic providing comprehensive primary care at 6250 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
In November, work began on the mixed-income Park Station Lofts, the first property to be built under the Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance, with set-asides for low-income renters. And this month, Pangea Properties, the now-large company that began in Chicago in 2009 and owns some local residential buildings in Kenwood, Washington Park and South Shore, sold its entire Chicago portfolio for $600 million to New York-based Emerald Empire.
In organized labor, workers at Howard Brown Health, which has a clinic at 1525 E. 55th St., and the Starbucks at 1174 E. 55th St. unionized — the latter the first on the South Side among a nationwide organizing wave of the chain coffee shops. In September, the Graduate Students United union at the U. of C. voted to affiliate with the United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America after being independent for years.
And several changes happened at the Hyde Park Herald. Hannah Faris replaced Christian Belanger as editor in May, and in July, Bruce Sagan, the previous owner of the 140-year-old news organization, transferred the masthead to a nonprofit that now runs both it and the South Side Weekly.
Sagan said becoming a nonprofit was a bid for survival and sustainability for the third oldest news organization in Chicago. "For me, the community newspaper has always been one of the things that has made a community," he added.
"I'm doing this now because I believe this is an opportunity for the business model to be developed in a way that could be very meaningful to the whole situation," he continued. "It gives me great satisfaction to know that we may, if we're very lucky, develop some ideas that prove the model for the future. Everybody's looking for it. Everybody's trying."
Health
New Year's Day almost coincided with the highest-ever number of COVID-19 emergency room visits in Chicago. Average daily hospitalizations peaked on Jan. 5, and average daily deaths peaked at 31 on Jan. 12 — the highest since the first peak of COVID-19 deaths in early May 2020.
Those deaths did not occur evenly throughout the city. A Herald analysis of city data found that the mid-South Side took a disproportionate brunt of the surge last winter, largely because of low vaccination rates among Black South Siders.
“Because of individual and systemic racism, there's not a lot of trust in government at baseline. There's not a lot of trust in the medical system,” said Chicago public health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady in an early spring interview.
Because of its contagiousness, omicron also infected many people who had already been vaccinated. While omicron was less virulent than other coronavirus variants, the sheer number of people who got it meant that a large segment of the population, especially unvaccinated, elderly and immunocompromised people, got seriously sick. Many died.
The state’s mask mandate ended at the end of February. While emergency room visits and hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients have risen and fallen — though at year's end more than 5% of hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, a concerning statistic — deaths have stayed low across Chicago.
In the summer, Dr. Emily Landon, UChicago Medicine's chief epidemiologist, noted that health care providers have gotten increasingly good at treating COVID-19. But with people contracting the disease again and again, people are taking chances of developing long COVID or having severe acute outcomes.
"We're just going to see a certain number of individuals have their lives cut short by COVID, because they just can't take it again," she said. "What we do not have is a way to significantly prevent long-term consequences in people — we don't even know how bad or not bad the long-term consequences are, just that all the signals suggest there are pretty bad long-term consequences — and we also don't have a way to prevent people from getting sick."
COVID-19 vaccines became available for children 6 months to 5 years old in June; uptake has been incredibly slow. Booster uptake has also been incredibly slow.
Meanwhile, young children have been hit incredibly hard by what Comer Children’s Hospital in October called an “early and aggressive respiratory virus season.” Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which most children typically get before they turn 2, caused serious infections in many children this year, even in older children.
The other health news of the year concerned a disease with person-to-person spread hitherto unknown outside of Africa: monkeypox. The infection, which causes an initial fever, aches and swollen lymph nodes followed by the eruption of extremely painful blisters that take weeks to heal, spread worldwide this summer through sex among men who have sex with men.
The outbreak, much like COVID-19’s two years before, caught the federal government flat-footed, with nowhere near enough supply of vaccine to protect at-risk people. Supply eventually increased through importation and the administration of smaller doses, but more than 1,100 Chicagoans tested positive for it by the end of the year, including dozens who tested positive for it in Hyde Park clinics.
Education
Chicago Public Schools began the year in disarray, as the Chicago Teachers Union and district administration came to a standoff about reopening during the then-continuing omicron surge, with the union demanding a return to remote learning and the CPS canceling classes in response.
Schools eventually reopened after five canceled days on Jan. 12, after the two sides reached a deal. COVID-19 cases in the school system had dropped dramatically by the next month, after CPS halved the quarantine rule for positive cases to five days. Masks became optional in the middle of March.
A wide disparity in COVID-19 vaccination rates emerged between predominantly Black schools and others; while Hyde Park-Kenwood bucked the trend compared to other South Side neighborhoods, local rates were still below the district average. District-wide rates declined in the fall, when new students enrolled in the system.
Certain things slowly returned to more normal circumstances over the year. Prom happened after two years of cancellations and graduations were held indoors again.
CPS-wide attendance levels declined, with the largest declines happening in majority-Black schools. Many local schools also saw their enrollments drop, which caused some of them — Hyde Park High, Shoesmith, Ray and Carnegie — to see decreased budgets, though the CPS-wide budget increased. More than a decade of district-wide enrollment declines also led to CPS dropping to the fourth-largest district in the nation.
Local school council elections in April failed to result in more than 1,400 positions getting filled, including 21 at every Hyde Park-Kenwood public school except Kenwood Academy when the new academic year began.
Tragedy struck Kenwood on Sept. 9, when a new student from Hyde Park High, 17-year-old Kanye Perkins, was shot and killed in East Hyde Park during Kenwood's open-campus lunch hour.
"It is a very devastating event for our school community, and I went through very many steps to ensure that the 2,352 students who we have were safe," Principal Karen Calloway said at an LSC meeting shortly afterwards. School clinicians met with students to begin working through their trauma, and teachers discussed the event with their classes.
In high school sports, four Kenwood students — kick returner Davonte Johnson, defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot, linebacker K’Vion Thunderbird and defensive back Kahlil Taye — as well as Hyde Park High defensive lineman Aaron Mathews were named to the Sun-Times' All-Public League football team. Kenwood point guard Dai Dai Ames signed to play college basketball for the Kansas State Wildcats. The Kenwood girls flag football team placed second to Taft in the Public League's first city championship game, and the school’s girls basketball team was the city runner-up to Whitney Young
Three new school heads took positions over the year: Michael Richie at Reavis Elementary, Liz Iverson at the Ancona School and Ken Koll at St. Thomas the Apostle School. Principal Greg Mason at Murray Language Academy has announced that after 15 years, this year will be his last before retiring next spring.
After a debate about co-education in light of a 20-year trend of declining enrollments, Mount Carmel High School decided in August to remain all-boys. (Its football team, meanwhile, won the Class 7A state championship this fall after a perfect season.)
In higher education, the the University of Chicago and the French National Center for Scientific Research announced plans earlier this month to establish the two-campus (in Hyde Park and Paris) International Research Center for Fundamental Scientific Discovery, which will study large-scale interdisciplinary projects in energy, communication technologies, climate, mobility, health and social sciences.
The school's investments in quantum engineering bore fruit with the first class of the Duality, Polsky Center startup accelerator graduating and the Chicago Quantum Exchange's quantum network becoming the biggest in the country.
Economist Douglas W. Diamond won a shared Nobel Prize for research on bank runs and liquidity crises, and Jonathan Miller, a sociologist who studies mass incarceration, won a MacArthur "genius grant." (Another awardee was South Side artist and architect Amanda Williams, a Lab School graduate known for her work around the intersection of race, policy and the built environment.)
In sports, coach Julianne Sitch made history as the first woman to lead a men's soccer team to a national championship after an undefeated season for the Maroons. The school’s men’s tennis team also won the national championship for their division.
Culture
After a year of cancellations and another of half-starts, the annual festivals beloved by generations of Hyde Parkers returned in 2022.
Reflecting pent-up demand, the 61st annual Hyde Park Garden Fair nearly sold out its entire inventory on its first day, May 13.
"It was just great to be back," said head organizer Yolanda Bradley at the time. "All of our customers said it as they came through, and we were saying the same thing: 'It's great to be back.'"
The 57th Street Art Fair celebrated its 75th anniversary in June, its first year back since 2019. So did the much younger Silver Room-sponsored Summer Fest, and 30,000 house heads attended the Chosen Few Festival and Picnic in Jackson Park in July, in a year that Beyoncé’s house track "Break My Soul" unequivocally became a song of the summer.
“I view those developments positively," Chosen Few DJ Alan King said at the time. "Anything that can help extend (house) music to a younger audience or a different audience is a good thing."
Institutionally, the Court Theatre won the 2022 Regional Theatre Tony Award in June, becoming the sixth Chicago theater, and the first in 11 years, to receive this honor. In August, it hired its first associate artistic director since 1993, Gabrielle Randle-Bent. The Smart Museum hired Vanja V. Malloy to be its director starting Oct. 1 after three years without a permanent head. And the Hyde Park Art Center elevated Jeannette Tremblay Chambers and Aaron Rodgers to be co-executive directors in December.
Amid the myriad exhibitions that ran at local museums and galleries through the year, “Paul B. Moses: Trailblazing Art Historian,” on through the fall at the Regenstein Library, may have been the most poignant. Moses' son, Hyde Parker Michael Moses, curated it as a means to pay tribute to his father, who was murdered in a carjacking when Michael Moses was 3.
The father was a talented painter influenced by the Impressionists and his studies in France and, as a Black man in the mid-20th century, a trailblazing academic.
“The exhibit gave me the opportunity to basically find out who he was, who he is, who he may have been,” said Moses, a longtime Lab School gym teacher.
Obits
Several local figures of note died in 2022, many before their time.
Among them was Diego Damis, a beloved bartender at The Cove Lounge, 1750 E. 55th St., and an Italian immigrant, was murdered while walking home from work on Feb. 25. A South Shore 18-year-old was arrested shortly thereafter.
Gerald Cook, a coworker and friend, said Damis embodied the spirit of Hyde Park through his inclusivity and openness.
"He was one of those personalities who made Hyde Park what it is,” Cook said. “He had a different world perspective, obviously, coming from a different country, but he definitely embraced Hyde Park and Chicago.”
On July 11, a hit-and-run driver killed Hannah Hayes, a journalist, educator and progressive activist who helped found Friends of Ray and who served on the Reavis LSC.
"When I think about Hannah as an educator, I think of her selflessness," said colleague Margaret Murphy. "It was very evident when I walked into (her) classroom that her students had developed two things, a sense of community among themselves and the self advocacy skills necessary to be a good student. It wasn't ever about her. It was always about her students."
And on Oct. 4, Sergio Mims, the celebrated film critic, historian, writer and classical music DJ, died at 67.
"He loved filmmakers who were Chicago-based or who moved to LA to become filmmakers. They'd call Sergio when they wanted to have a screening or have their film reviewed. He would sit with Siskel and Ebert up there at the State and Lake screening room all the time, and he would really, really push all types of films," screenwriter Dwayne Johnson-Cochran said.
Mims is best-known for founding the Black Harvest Film Festival.
“Serg felt that Black cinema was coming on and that it was ultimately going to be great," said friend Keith Boseman. "They were telling stories that had not been told. He was very happy bout that. They were telling stories that had not been told, and he felt that the future was very bright."
