Any discussion of 2021 will always be linked to 2020 and the biggest news story in both years, at least locally, remains the COVID-19 pandemic.
History, of course, doesn’t respect neat 12-month periods. This year’s biggest development on the pandemic front, the mass roll-out of vaccines, actually began in December 2020. But after Jan. 1, they came: first in a trickle for health care workers and the oldest of us, then, slowly, for those of us deemed essential, then for adults, then for older children, then for younger children 5 and older.
In fits and starts, a sense of normalcy crept back for more and more people. In January, young children, who had been attending public schools virtually since March 2020, began attending school in person for the first time.
"It was just really hard to imagine what it was going to look like. You just kind of picture every horrible thing possibly going wrong and prepare for that. When it's going a lot smoother and the transition is going a lot easier, it has allowed me to take a deep breath," said Bret Harte preschool teacher Nicole Micetic.
That said, Chicago Public Schools found that district-wide attendance that first week of January was only 60% of expected, Chalkbeat reported. In Hyde Park, local school councils at Murray and Ray elementaries opposed the reopening plans.
CPS parents were divided as months went on about sending their kids back as the district employed a “hybrid model” of remote and in-school education to keep classroom numbers down last academic year. Later, Kenwood Academy students faced the same decision.
"It just sounds intuitively much shorter than the four years that high school is supposed to be," said Sam Libenson, Kenwood’s 2021 valedictorian, shortly before he graduated. "There's a total lack of closure on this experience. In all honesty, I haven't hated the last year and a half of remote learning. I've been lucky enough to be in a pretty good mental health spot and am able to use the freedom of being at home to be less under pressure, but I do think it's a bit strange and not how it's supposed to be to have to think about the fact that real high school kind of ended on a random Thursday in the middle of March in our junior year."
After a terrible high last winter, before anyone was vaccinated, case numbers went down. But the coronavirus would never stop throwing curveballs. Dr. Emily Landon, UChicago Medicine’s chief epidemiologist, sounded the alarm in January over the first more-contagious variant, alpha, in January, soon after it was detected in the city. By spring, it began a mini-surge, though most seniors by that point had been vaccinated.
In April, everyone became eligible for the shots. In May, when the city announced vaccination sites for 12 to 15 year olds and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance that vaccinated people could take off their masks, Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave the OK for them to do so.
The United States never got below 10,000 cases a day, bottoming out a few thousand above that in July. Chicago scrapped its remaining capacity limits on June 11.
For a few months, life in Hyde Park nearly got back to the way it used to be, even more so for the vaccinated. Indoor dining and bar-going ceased being taboo. Museums, which had been open by appointment only, opened for general admission. Plays and concerts returned.
But by Independence Day, it was clear that the vaccinated were getting breakthrough infections, and it was obvious that a large proportion of the population eligible for vaccines was not going to get them. One by one, the neighborhood’s summer festivals were scaled back or cancelled entirely.
"Every time we think we know where this virus is headed, it changes and it shifts," Pritzker said in August. “The largest group affected, who are being hit especially hard, are those who are unvaccinated. As your governor, it’s my duty to say that we all must take immediate and urgent action to slow the spread of the delta variant. People are dying who don't have to die.”
And so the pandemic smouldered on, with vaccines for younger children and boosters being allowed later, first for seniors and essential workers and then for everyone. The emerging story about omicron is recent enough to make recounting it unnecessary, and its story isn’t over yet.
"It's just discouraging, thinking that we as a country had an opportunity to be so much better off than we are now."
Politics
On Jan. 6, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd) was in the House of Representatives chamber when it was nearly breached by a mob of insurrectionists that then-President Donald Trump had encouraged to march on the Capitol.
"I work in a very bipartisan way, and I've worked with some of my colleagues and we've done great things," she told the Herald the next day. "But I'm not going to lie: I feel a little different. But I want the country to move forward. I don't want us to be so stymied like we have been."
She and Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) promptly voted to impeach Trump for the second time the next week (he was acquitted by the Senate in February over the votes of 57 senators, including Illinois’).
The next week, President Joe Biden was inaugurated. Despite the fact he and Vice President Kamala Harris had won more than 90% of the neighborhood’s votes, those picking up lunch at Valois, where the inauguration was playing on television were unsentimental. The cafeteria had given out free breakfasts for Barack Obama’s wins.
Maurice Howard, an accountant, had been up since the early morning watching the festivities in Washington. He hoped for racial and socioeconomic change within the country.
"I grew up in the projects, lived there my whole life. I was one of the people who was seen as 'a statistic,' if you will. Who'd become 'someone of violence,' so on and so forth," he said. "I want something that really does affect everyone from the low socioeconomic standpoint, that helps everyone progress."
In Illinois, legislative Democrats had a productive January lame duck session in the statehouse. Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) accomplished his goal of ending cash bail and Attorney General Kwame Raoul got an overhaul of police certification passed.
In the spring, legislators moved back the 2022 primary from March to June and redistricted the state to give General Assembly and congressional Democrats an advantage (Hyde Park-Kenwood will continue to be split between two state and U.S. House districts). The legislature also passed a bill creating an elected Chicago School Board.
Peters passed 17 bills in the session, including one to make in-custody juveniles' confessions inadmissible if they were obtained through deception, another to allow state's attorneys to resentence people if the punishment "no longer advances the interests of justice" and another that decriminalizes the transmission of HIV.
One of the 11 bills Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) shepherded through allows Illinois’ college athletes to profit from their images or likenesses, and to get agents.
Buckner, a former University of Illinois football player, had been part of a successful class action lawsuit against the NCAA and EA Sports for using his likeness in a video game.
“We've seen that the NCAA has recognized this as an issue, but they have refused to actually move on it and they've had some ceremonial votes about it but they have not done anything,” he said on the House floor.
Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) got two pieces of legislation passed: One to require that the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation let a license, certificate or grant applicant who was denied because of a conviction know how the conviction would prevent him or her from doing the job, and another that amends the school code to provide parents with written notification of misconduct.
His longstanding goal of automatically expunging cannabis-related juvenile law enforcement records remains unachieved; another proposal, to end qualified immunity for Illinois law enforcement officers, got through committee but not through the legislature.
In City Council, Alds. Sophia King (4th), Leslie Hairston (5th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th) proposed, with the other Black women in the Progressive Reform Caucus, the Anjanette Young Ordinance, which would fully ban no-knock warrants in Chicago. Its namesake suffered such a raid in 2019 and an arguable cover-up by the city afterward; the city gave her a multimillion-dollar settlement this month.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and top police brass moved instead for departmental changes to require higher-up police personnel to approve a no-knock raid before one happens. The local alderwomen are continuing to push for their ordinance.
In March, King proposed an ordinance to disallow cultural institutions in certain residential districts; it touched off controversy when activists argued it would house museums, and she withdrew it.
She later succeeded in a bid to honor Chicago's founder, Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, by adding the Black Haitian fur trader's name to Lake Shore Drive.
The landmark Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance that Hairston and Taylor shepherded through negotiations with the mayor passed council in 2020. Taylor’s constituents would approve a 58-unit mixed-income development at Maryland and 63rd, the first to be built under the ordinance’s terms, in the summer. And the Study Hotel became the first new hotel in Woodlawn in decades to open when it did this year.
Ward redistricting has gotten ugly, with competing proposals between the Black and Latino caucuses, and appears likely to be settled in 2022.
Business
Meanwhile, King and Hairston have announced that $20 million in tax-increment financing exists for the 53rd Street business corridor and promise a robust community engagement process to distribute the funds.
In April, the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, the applied science limb of the decidedly non-polytechnic university, and its affiliated Chicago Quantum Exchange, launched a quantum startup accelerator at the Polsky Center.
"Chicago, for quite some time, has made substantial investment in the underlying science, and the national labs and the universities have made substantial investment in research infrastructure and tool-development to build these technologies," said Chicago Quantum Exchange Director Dr. David Awschalom.
Close to the Booth School of Business, companies will go next to talent, Awschalom said, and a place with a relatively low cost of living and room for office and laboratory space near the university. Millions in startup funding is already available: Illinois is investing heavily in the science.
The new research will be one of the legacies of former U. of C. President Robert Zimmer, who left office this year after running the school since 2006. President Paul Alivisatos, himself a U. of C. alumnus and Chicago native, a chemist, formerly of the University of California, Berkeley, took over in September and was inaugurated the next month.
"We have an opportunity now to build upon the 13 decades of the amazing work of this university in the pursuit of knowledge for the benefit of human life by reconceptualizing the ways in which we can become a more engaged institution — not separated from society, but advisedly interconnected with it," he said in his address.
On 53rd Street and in the neighborhood shopping centers, 2021 was a rebounding year from lockdown- and recession-defined 2020. That said, the systemic issues in the national economy were at play locally as well.
Supply chain issues affected many local businesses, with items taking months to come in — both wares as well as supplies used by the area’s many home businesspeople.
"Of course the customer doesn't understand and doesn't want to hear it, but it is what it is," said Donnalear Robinson at Hyde Park Florist.
Several national franchises opened (YogaSix and Lululemon, for instance, some of them run by local owners) and a few local operations, like The Velvet Collection linens or The Allure fashion boutique.
Parks and OPC
In Jackson Park, construction on the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) finally began in August after years of federal reviews and court battles, with an official ceremony held in late September featuring Barack and Michelle Obama.
“The OPC will be a place where folks can find work, where kids can learn and grow and envision bigger lives for themselves, where families can walk and ride a bike or have a reunion in the grass, where everybody can find calm and beauty and peace and safety," Michelle Obama said.
The Obama Foundation, the nonprofit behind the $700 million presidential center, has promised a host of new jobs and tourists along with the project, as well as sustained economic investment across the South Side. Jeff Bezos announced a $100 million donation to the group in late November.
And the legal battle is set to continue; though the activist group Protect Our Parks saw its petition to the Supreme Court denied, a new case is still winding its way through federal court.
Smaller controversies also abounded in Jackson Park. The Chicago Park District announced in late August that it would install gates to Wooded Island, restricting access from dusk to dawn, in an effort to curb vandalism, littering and “open, blatant sexual acts.”
The replacement of the Clarence Darrow Bridge, meanwhile, may finally be moving forward after years of delays, though no schedule has formally been announced yet.
Washington Park received $300,000 in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funding for a renovated playground and other improvements at 53rd Street and King Drive, while the Park District promised repairs to the boarded-up and damaged chalet on Cottage Grove Avenue between 52nd and 53rd streets.
Crime and policing
2021 was a particularly deadly year for Hyde Park-Kenwood, including a pair of shootings in November that left community leaders, activists and residents grasping for solutions.
The first two came on Jan. 9, when U. of C. graduate student Yiran Fan and Aisha Nevels, a doorwoman at The Barclay, 4940 S. East End Ave., were killed as part of a citywide shooting spree.
In early July, U. of C. undergraduate Max Lewis was killed while riding the Green Line. The 22-year-old was shot in the back of the neck by a stray bullet while on the train near 51st Street.
A friend recalled that the 22-year-old Lewis, a double major in economics and computer science from Denver, Colorado, was “always thinking about others, always thinking about ways to improve the communities and people that he cared deeply about.”
Keith Cooper, 73, a longtime Hyde Parker, died of a heart attack after being assaulted by two teenagers during an attempted carjacking on July 14 in Kimbark Plaza.
“You all know he loved this community. You all know he loved Hyde Park. You all know he loved Chicago,” said Cooper’s daughter, Keinika Carlton, at a vigil held in his memory the following week.
On Aug. 14, 25-year-old Jamol Romel Binion was fatally shot in a drive-by; a little over a month later, 15-year-old high school student Kentrell McNeal was murdered inside of a vehicle. McNeal, a member of the activist group GoodKids MadCity, was one of two Simeon High School students killed that day.
On Nov. 9, a pair of shootings and a fatal stabbing shook the neighborhood. That morning, a man was stabbed and killed in a domestic incident. Then, around noon, a trio of men started shooting near 53rd Street and S. Harper Avenue. While no injuries were reported, several businesses and vehicles were damaged.
Congressional candidate Jahmal Cole was among those on the scene. “I heard shots, I heard a lot of machine-gun shots and I took off running north on Harper,” he told the Herald at the time.
A few hours later, recent U. of C. graduate Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng was killed during an armed robbery at 54th Place and S. Ellis Ave. Zheng, a 24-year-old native of China, had just completed a master’s degree in statistics the previous summer. At a memorial service held in Rockefeller Chapel, a mentor remembered him as “not only a promising scholar, but a wonderful person.”
In the wake of Zheng’s death and the 53rd Street shooting incident, elected officials, the U. of C. and police said they would work to create new public safety strategies. In the short-term, that meant increasing patrols and looking to set up more security cameras. In the long-term, U. of C. President Paul Alivisatos and Provost Ka Yee Lee wrote that “that law enforcement actions are not enough, and we must do more to support the social and economic health of the communities surrounding the university to address the root causes of violence.”
While some students at the U. of C. called for even more stringent security measures to be implemented, other activists and residents bristled at the changes, charging that more policing was not a viable solution to the problem of crime.
The Herald is working on a series of stories about residents’ responses to crime and policing in the neighborhood that it will publish in the new year.
Odds and ends
Hyde Park Art Center's core programs to adopt tuition-free model: Beginning next spring, the core art education programs at the Hyde Park Art Center will become tuition-free, thanks in part to $13.8 million fundraised since 2018 in a capital campaign. In all, Executive Director Kate Lorenz expects around a third of students to keep paying the sticker price, another third will pay less than that and the remaining third will pay no tuition.
Kenwood wins Public League football championship: For the first time in school history, the Broncos won the city playoffs, defeating the Simeon Career Academy Wolverines in a rematch 25-7 at Lane Stadium in Roscoe Village. “We worked really hard on the Xs and Os all week long,” said Coach Sinque Turner. “It feels really good to get some revenge. They beat us 38-26 in the last regular season game. We wanted to get them back.”
Timuel Black, South Side historian and activist, dies at 102: The son of an Alabama sharecropper-turned-steelworker came to Chicago as a baby a month after the 1919 race riots, served in Europe during World War II, worked in union organizing and on the Civil Rights Movement with Martin Luther King Jr., loved jazz and became a celebrated educator and historian of the Black experience on the South Side. “
Hugo Sonnenschein, U. of C. president from 1993 to 2000, dies at 80: The 11th president of the university led a construction wave, boosted undergraduate enrollment and controversially reduced the size of the school's famous Core curriculum.
Invisible Institute wins Pulitzer Prize for investigation into police dog bites: Three journalists working for the Experimental Station-based reporting collaborative received the Pulitzer Prize in National Reporting in recognition of their multi-part investigation into police dog bites nationwide.
Northwestern details plans for new outpatient clinic at 48th and Cottage Grove: The 100,000-square foot facility will include primary care, specialty services such as dermatology, obstetrics and gynecology as well as screenings and treatments like mammograms, ultrasounds and X-rays. There will also be a pediatric component. Groundbreaking could happen next year.
Census shows Hyde Park’s population up 14.7% from 2010: To 29,456 people from 25,681, from 29,920 in 2000. Kenwood had 19,116 residents, up from 17,841 in 2010. Bronzeville, Washington Park and South Shore also grew for the first time in decades. Only Woodlawn lost population, and only slightly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.