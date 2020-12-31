Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

A wintry mix of precipitation this morning will give way to rain and snow mixed for this afternoon. Some icing possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 28F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.