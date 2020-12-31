I remember just two stories I reported this year from before the pandemic. One was about state Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II’s (D-25th) January meeting, in which he enthusiastically discussed taking juvenile marijuana convictions off people’s criminal records, one of his legislative priorities.
The other was an utterly joyous discussion on house music put on by DJ Duane Powell at the Stony Island Arts Bank.
"It's just been an up-and-down year," Powell said this month. He tried to wait it out at first, he said, but faced with the realization that the coronavirus was not going away, he had to navigate the virtual world and learn to create work amid a pandemic.
People got screen fatigue for the first time as the spring became summer. Powell's planned take-over of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Instagram page was cancelled on Sunday, May 31, because of the riots. The Rebuild Foundation's facilities briefly reopened as the weather warmed and the transmission of COVID-19 dropped, but then fall came and cases began spiking again.
"I've found peace in my inner circle," he said, but the months and months of pandemic and isolation are wearing on him.
"It's now December, and it's coupled with the winter months and it getting dark at 4:30, but it just seems like we've gotten into this extreme online fatigue of never-ending Zoom meetings," he said.
"This is what 2020 means for me: Just like the numbers suggest a clearer vision, in 2020 we saw ourselves in ways that we've never seen ourselves before. We saw every aspect of who we are and how we are. And now that you've seen it, you cannot unsee it."
Early days
I filed my first story on the pandemic on Jan. 30, a week before the U.S. Senate majority — having acknowledged that President Donald Trump did wrong but failing to call witnesses in his trial — acquitted him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The World Health Organization had declared a global health emergency and person-to-person transmission had been confirmed in the city, but a University of Chicago Medical Center infection control doctor said the hospital was prepared to treat a patient should one arrive in Hyde Park.
I asked my editor at the time, Randall Weissman — who started working at the Tribune in 1968 and had been third-in-command when it was an international news operation — about whether I should be worried, and he calmed me.
Two months later, clusters had arisen in Northern Italy. Shoppers had long since picked Hyde Park pharmacies bare of hand sanitizer and masks and were moving onto Clorox, Lysol and toilet paper.
Shortly thereafter, the University of Chicago sent its students home, and I saw grave kids hauling boxes into storage. The March 17 primary election unfolded as a low-turnout afterthought; state Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) narrowly won his contested primary and got back to work pushing to end cash bail and shift the Overton window on other left-wing causes.
As Weissman instructed the Herald’s staff to follow Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s orders and work from home, I asked him if this was the most-newsworthy event he had ever covered.
“No,” he said. “I covered the landing on the moon.”
Some months later, I asked again, and he said, “It’s getting up there.”
Finally, after he announced his return to retirement, he conceded that it was: “Sad but true.”
"To me, the initial part of it, while bad, wasn't, frankly, all that different than Ebola and a couple of the others," Weissman said. "The biggest difference, and what happened and what changed my mind in all this, is that I never considered of the situation where the president of the United States withheld information and let the health of his citizens fall prey to what he saw as, it seems pretty obvious, making business stay open as it could and continue to make profits.”
The pandemic "radically changed the way society reacts," Weissman said. "It's the most divided society we've ever had, at least since the Civil War. People are still defending him, despite the fact that they know he withheld information, and the result was a simply horrible pandemic, much of which could have been avoided. You have citizens reacting against their government trying to protect them. Because, to me, what's happened is they play off each other, the pandemic and the Trumpism are glove-and-hand."
"Yes, the number of people who have been killed has been doing that, but the thing that really, really sets it apart is the impact on the rest of society. It's caused a huge depression. It's caused a schism in society that's simply unbelievable, that there are people out there who are dying and denying that it's really a disease. 'I can't be dying of COVID because there isn't such a thing.' And that's the big lie. It's Goebbels all over again. You tell people a lie often enough, loudly enough, they'll eventually believe it."
Flattening the curve
Despite the unimaginable toll the pandemic has cost locally in terms of health and lives, Chicago, at least so far, has escaped the worst. As the situation in the New York metropolitan area began to deteriorate, the state issued a stay-at-home order, and I typed the jaw-dropping headline "U. of C. Medical Center experts urge people to stay home and help protect the most vulnerable."
Well before hospital epidemiologist Emily Landon achieved a measure of national renown for her no-nonsense communication with Illinoisans about the pandemic during Pritzker's springtime press conferences, I reported how she looked into the camera and told people that the hospital did "not have the capacity to manage that big, red peak" and that there would "be people who die because they cannot get into the hospital to get a bed unless we all, even those of us who won't have a bad outcome and are going to be just fine … stay home so we slow the spread."
Tens of thousands of people died in New York this spring as their hospitals were overrun. The virus spiked over the summer in Arizona and the South. In the fall, it hit the Dakotas and Wisconsin early and hard before spreading out over the Midwest; currently, Southern California is the hotspot.
Chicago and Illinois avoided the worst. So did Hyde Park, even as neighboring, less affluent and more segregated South Side communities bore the brunt of the first wave. Doctors and nurses at the UCMC treated many of them.
Lea Sargent-King works as a telemetry nurse on the inpatient unit, but her work and everyone's has been impacted by the pandemic. But she said there has been a shift between the profound disruption of Chicago's first wave and the response to the second.
"What changed was the ways we are able to care for patients. Nursing is very intimate. You meet a patient, and in five minutes, you've talked to them about the most sensitive things in their life, and you've seen their entire body. You just get to know them and their family," she said. "What the pandemic did was introduced an element an element that took away that connection that you could develop, especially with those patients who are positive, because you want to provide them with care, but at the same time, you’re behind an outfit that's designed to protect you and the rest of the environment that you're working in and other patients from exposure.
"What changed was my ability to fully connect with my patients' whole beings. It limited my ability to provide nursing care," she said.
During the first days, when information was constantly changing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, patients would come to her floor with their coronavirus tests pending; if they came back positive, they would be taken to the COVID-19 units.
Sargent-King said that, rather than give into terror and stress, she put on her personal protective equipment and went to work.
"I did have coworkers who took a leave of absence. They just couldn't do it. Some nurses were crying or stressed out if they were assigned a PUI (person under investigation, for having COVID-19), 'Why do I have to have this patient? Why can't they have him? I have small kids at home, they don't have small kids.' Things like that," she said. "In the beginning, as we were learning about COVID-19 and trying to protect ourselves and non-infected patients as well, it was scary, but it was hard. I can't think of the perfect word in the English language to use. But 'terrifying'? No. Not to me. It is what it is."
Travels in cyberreality
As a news organization and as a society, we found a way to cover the forced retreat from in-person public life and shift, when possible, to lives online. One by one, I reported the cancellation of beloved neighborhood event after beloved neighborhood event: the 57th Street Art Fair, the Silver Room Block Party, the Hyde Park Garden Fair, the 4th on 53rd Parade, the Chosen Few Reunion Picnic — each announcement precipitating a cascade of sad-face reactions on Facebook.
Schools closed and put off reopening again and again. Tim McGovern is a teacher who lives in Hyde Park with his wife, who has worked from home for the university since March, and their 5th and 9th graders. He says his children are "both social in their own way" and have adapted well to the pandemic — at Kenwood Academy, for what it's worth, extra-curricular clubs have continued to meet virtually throughout the pandemic — but McGovern conceded that "it's not the best, it's not good."
"In time and space, we're lucky that each person can have a corner of the house," McGovern said. "We're not all on top of each other with people trying to sit in the opposite end of the room and I'll be on a conference call. We all kind of settled into quickly who would be in what room in the house, even when I was teaching remotely."
"With younger kids, it's just so hard to, as a teacher, look over the kid's shoulder as you could do in reality, just walk around the room and see what they're doing, what they're understanding and where they're going wrong. Seeing that from the teacher's side now, it's really become so much more vivid, this theory of, yeah, kids aren't learning so much at home as they do at school," he said. "If I were not teaching, It would be a lot easier for me to say, 'Yeah, they're doing OK, they're doing fine.'"
Businesses struggle
As McGovern became resigned in late spring to the fact that the pandemic was not going to end anytime soon, Hyde Park business people were turning thoughts towards survival. The recession has taken a massive toll on the community in terms of jobs lost, with food pantries and mutual aid groups arising to support neighbors in need.
A cornerstone of the first federal stimulus, the Paycheck Protection Program, gave tens of millions of dollars in forgivable loans to 841 applicants in Hyde Park and adjacent neighborhoods, tied to 6,785 jobs. Supplementary loans from the state and city have tided neighborhood businesses over through to second rounds of second stimulus.
The U. of C. gave $840,000 in bridge grants to more than 200 South Side small businesses, including 26 commercial tenants in Hyde Parks, and $400,000 in bridge grants to 79 South Side nonprofits. The Polsky Center and the South East Chicago Commission have both provided local entrepreneurs and businesses with support through the recession.
But it has been an unrelentingly bleak year for commerce. "It's just been really hard," said Mary Mastricola, who owns La Petite Folie. "The employees that I started the year with were all afraid to come in. Some of them had underlying conditions. Basically at the very beginning, when we first shut down, I was doing this pretty close to by myself. Since then we've kind of created a bubble with a couple of kids who graduated from the university in the past couple of years who are still in the neighborhood and are interested in (restaurants) and haven't done it before, which has been very, very helpful."
Mastricola misses her customers, saying that she screams hello to them from the other side of the room through a mask when they come to pick up their food. La Petite Folie lacked the capital to launch outdoor dining when it was a summertime possibility, and opening indoor dining at a 20% capacity would not have been financially viable, but Mastricola debated it when the city allowed dining at 40%.
"Just as we were deliberating, they shut it down," she said. "I was sort of grateful, because I didn't want to have to make that choice. I won't go to a restaurant right now. I think it's really dangerous. It's just miserable.
"My heart is broken that I can't do foie gras for Christmas and New Year's, because it doesn't lock. I can't cook it here and have someone heat it up at home the way you can do with a nice piece of meat," she said. But customers come for take-out every week.
"I have the most wonderful customers in the world,” she said. “You can print that."
Unrest across the country
On Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, a White Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on the neck of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, until he died. Floyd was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner store.
A day later, riots broke out in the Twin Cities, and on that Wednesday, I asked Cook County Toni Preckwinkle, a St. Paul, Minnesota, native, for comment on the killing.
"The difference between Minneapolis and Chicago is that the officers were fired within 24 hours," she said. "Four officers were fired within 24 hours. The mayor basically got on television and apologized for the bad behavior, called in the FBI. Now what happens in Chicago when police officers murder people?"
A day after the interview, a crowd torched a Minneapolis police station.
By Saturday, May 30, the riots had spread to Chicago, centered in the Loop. Mayor Lightfoot declared a curfew. I stayed in the Herald’s newsroom until 2 a.m., filing a dispatch that Hyde Park was calm. That night, people broke into the Kimbark Beverage Shoppe and a few other neighborhood retailers.
The next day, Lightfoot raised the Chicago River bridges leading into the Loop.
I asked Preckwinkle why this is the case in Chicago? Over Zoom, she was silent for 15 seconds, then said, "The lives of Black and Brown people are dirt-cheap in this town."
I will never forget reporting on Sunday, May 31: the constant helicopters and squad cars, the enraged men screaming at cops and the old women trying to calm them. On my bike, I rode on the still-closed Lakefront Trail to observe the daytime looting in South Shore. In Hyde Park, I watched a man with a military rifle patrol outside of the looted Akira. He barked out "S.O.S. Private Security" (tagline: “Next to God, there is no greater protector") when I asked who he was with.
A massive march against police brutality ended with a melee at 53rd Street and Lake Park Avenue. No less a figure than Police Board President Ghian Foreman, who lives in Kenwood, got caught up in it, hit by an officer’s baton.
Police arrested four activists, who are now suing the department in state and federal court for lack of access to attorneys and phone calls in custody, and a crowd gathered overnight to wait for their release outside of the 2nd District station to await their and others’ release.
I biked Hyde Park that Sunday night and saw nothing, but on Monday morning, Kenwood businesses at 47th Street and Lake Park and at 51st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue had been badly looted. I photographed Omar Hameen, broom in hand, cleaning up the Modern Beauty store.
Hameen, a Hyde Park resident and landscaper, learned about Floyd's death over social media. He saw the video.
"Of course I saw videos like that before, which shows a Black man getting attacked by a police officer, resulting in his death. I've heard so many stories like that that I just kind of threw it in the pile with the rest of them until I heard about the riots in Minnesota," he said. "I didn't feel surprised. It didn't come out of nowhere."
At 39 years old, Hameen had never seen anything like looting in Chicago. "It's bizarre and chaotic at first sight until you realize that this has happened before and this is what will happen with incidents like this and repressed people," he said.
Hameen said he went out to clean after the riots because of his humanity: he wanted to help business-owners who were hurt, even though they were not the police who had oppressed marginalized people. "This is my city. I've just been here a long time," he said. "I know it's not much, and I wasn't the only one. There were a lot of us who got up and said, 'This is the first day to start to get everything back together.'"
Hameen did not take part in any subsequent protests, finding it ineffective. Since the unrest, Chicago has not passed any legislative police reform. Hameen, for his part, said it feels as though the country has become a lot more hateful since President Trump took office.
"I don't feel like police brutality — I feel like some people may have looted just to loot," he said. "I do feel like there's a lack of accountability across the board, not just with the Police Department, but in the Black community, I feel like there's a real lack of accountability across the board. We have to be responsible. This is our life."
He pointed out that the vast majority of police interactions do not end up in violent encounters and argued that police misconduct cannot be all of the worry for Black Americans.
"I think accountability in our own community will make a difference," he said. "Our young Black men, being in the position that they find themselves in, it feels like sometimes we sometimes don't take any of the blame for what happens with us for the outcome of us. I think that needs to be addressed, with families at home and how we're taking care of our children, the school system. I don't necessarily think the Police Department is to blame for all the Black problems in the world.
"Definitely these riots indicated that this is not the only thing that we should be in uproar about. We've had a lot of kids killed in our communities, by people who look just like us. That bothers me as well. The George Floyd thing was bad, but that's not the only thing we need to work on."
City politics, after a period of crisis following the first COVID-19 surge, found its footing in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing.
“You have to understand,” Toni Preckwinkle said to thousands of marchers along King Drive on June 2. “We’re in the fight of our lives, and it may take all our lives to change this country.”
“Let us not miss this opportunity to make sure we have real change,” Ald. Sophia King (4th) told them. “This is happening for a reason. Let us heed the reason.”
Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), attended the rally outside of the 2nd District police station to demand the arrestees’ release after the May 31 protest in Hyde Park.
Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), who worked on police accountability proposals for years on the City Council, admonished the city government for its inaction in a June 3 committee meeting, saying, "Panels put together that really had no intention of doing anything meaningful, and I think that's why we find ourselves here today."
"I lived through the civil rights movement," she told the Herald a few days later. "I grew up in the civil rights movement, and I fought racism. I fought to bring Black Studies to the Lab School. I fought at the University of Wisconsin, and I fought as a Black woman lawyer for a semblance of equality. And at first I thought that this is my second go-around with the civil unrest, only to really realize that it never stopped."
Later that summer, she allied with right-of-center aldermen, calling City Council into session to discuss calling the Illinois National Guard into Chicago after a second round of looting hit downtown, though she did not support sending in troops. The action did revive her bill to give arrested people a mandated call within one hour and a list of free legal resources, however, which is required under state law.
With more money going to anti-violence efforts, King and Hairston voted for Lightfoot’s budget in the fall, though Taylor voted no — all three had opposed a marginal property tax increase before King and Hairston voted for it anyway. But Lightfoot’s proposal to give arrestees a phone call at three hours and suggestions of compromise, in contradiction of state law, have met Hairston’s stony resistance.
If passed, Hairston’s ordinance would be the first legislative police reform in Chicago since the George Floyd killing. A committee vote is expected in early 2021.
A long election
As summer passed into fall, the city entered the second surge of coronavirus cases and waited uneasily for the election to end. State’s Attorney Kim Foxx won her race on election night; the proposed constitutional amendment for a graduated state income tax, supported widely by Hyde Park-Kenwood voters, failed across Illinois.
Nov. 3 ended with a heavy police presence in Downtown Hyde Park and no declared winner. But in the end, Joe Biden, who won more than 90% of the vote in Hyde Park-Kenwood, beat Trump, and is due to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.
Former President Barack Obama, who lives in Washington but votes absentee from Kenwood, congratulated his former vice president and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).
And in December, the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived for health care professionals. More will come in 2021. But most of us will pass New Year’s Eve sequestered.
Bruce Sagan, who has owned the Herald since 1953, says this pandemic is beyond compare with anything. Congressional stimulus packages are living proof of that — the Great Depression festered for years before the New Deal was enacted.
"It isn't FDR, it's his legacy we've got, and it's all the economic theory that we've had since, for God's sake," he said. "The same thing is true of the science aspect. We're about to have a vaccine!"
Sagan is not surprised by current conflict over racial issues. "We are having it because we no longer have the kind of degradation we had in our previous racial relations," he said. "I have that hope because I've been there in worse, when the whole society said, 'You're not citizens, you're not of value.' That was our world. That's not our world now."
"The first protest was 1947 at 57th and University Avenue, and it was protesting the University of Chicago's Medical School not having Black students or professors. I was one of the organizers," he said. "Eventually, did we win? …. The university used to promote legally enforceable agreements that you couldn't sell your house to a Black person. That's where my protest movement starts, and look where we are."
Bea Lumpkin, the 102-year-old Kenwood socialist who made headlines for voting for Biden by mail in head-to-toe PPE, was born amid the Spanish Flu. Her brother died in it; her parents blamed a lack of nurses.
"Of course, that affected my whole life," she said. She recalled revolutions, as well as friends who went off to World War II and never came back. After the war ended, the economy boomed; Lumpkin noted that women who had worked in the factories had to go back to wearing dresses. Whatever happens after the pandemic will depend on what economic policies Biden is allowed to enact, she said, adding that she strongly supports the Green New Deal as a jobs-builder.
"I really resent that I don't have a huge number of years left, that I would have lost over a whole year, because I started lockdown in February, having a really smart daughter-in-law who believed we were going into a pandemic,” she continued. “I'm not in a happy place, and I'll feel great relief when that pressure is lifted from me.”
But she is hopeful that the economy will recover, and the protests of 2020 give her hope. "When you look out and see 'Black Lives Matter' marching, I see many young White people marching with them, and that to me is the future," she said, adding that she wears the PPE because she "wants to survive and see all the wonderful things these young people will do when they take over."
Like many, I have desperately grasped for precedents. Historian, Chicagoan and U. of C. alumnus Rick Perlstein, who just finished a monumental and acclaimed four-part history of American conservatism from 1964 to 1980, said it is OK to find benchmarks but bad to say that events are repeating themselves.
"The way I put it is that history is process, not parallel," he said. "People seem to have this model in their head that interesting things parallel each other — it's almost this mystical idea — and it takes us away from the most important things we can do when we try to understand history, which is understand development, how events condition one another.
"When it comes to times of great conflict, like we're experiencing right now, it tends to put into the foreground this kind of false idea that it should be surprising, when these kinds of things happen. That's the impetus for this kind of disturbing pattern of American history of kind of playing down of conflict and discord. That's always been a big part of our past," he said.
The years preceding 1968 were violent, too, he said. He noted that street violence does not necessarily precede reactionary politicians, noting U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater's (R-Ariz.) resounding 1964 presidential defeat came after violence that year and in 1963 in the South.
"In a way, years like this, periods like this, tend to render the structures of society that are usually invisible — the lines that divide us, the lines that connect us — visible. We understand the racial conflicts that structure the country more because of the uprisings, right? We understand the way inequality works because of the pandemic, right? What we should be doing is using what we're experiencing now to better understand the way America works."
Understanding how America works, he said, is the first step to understanding how it could be improved.
And he pointed to Hyde Park itself, expressing pride that 53rd Street has plenty of restaurants, performing spaces and a hotel while remaining an integrated neighborhood.
"If we can model a community (becoming) culturally and commercially richer without reproducing the equity problems that gentrification creates,” he said, “then we'll be a model for the rest of the country.”
