Fifth Ward aldermanic candidates Desmon Yancy and Martina “Tina” Hone are headed to the runoff election in one of Chicago’s most crowded City Council races.
With 96% of precincts reporting at press time, Yancy captured about 26.2% of the vote and Hone 17.7%, according to the Chicago Board of Elections. A runoff election to replace retiring 5th Ward Ald. Leslie Hairston will take place on April 4.
The remaining nine candidates, Marlene Fisher, Wallace Goode, Joshua Gray, Jocelyn Hare, Kris Levy, Robert Palmer, Gabriel Piemonte, Dee Perkins and Renita Q. Ward each captured between 2% to 13% of the vote.
Yancy is a South Shore resident currently serving as the senior director of organizing and advocacy for the Inner-City Muslim Action Network. Prior to this, he co-founded and was spokesperson for the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability and Empowering Communities for Public Safety coalitions. Hone was the chief engagement officer for Lightfoot’s office from 2020 into October, when she stepped down to run for the open City Council seat. Prior to working for the City, Hone spent more than 20 years working at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
As the results rolled in Tuesday evening, attendees at Yancy’s election night party in Jeffrey Plaza, 7131 S. Jeffery Blvd., danced in celebration as he tallied up votes.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity to share my vision for the 5th Ward,” Yancy said. “I’m grateful to the voters who have spoken, and I’m looking forward to the upcoming conversation about housing, public safety and the needs of 5th Ward voters.”
Further north at Jimmy’s Woodlawn Tap, 1172 E. 55th St., Hone and supporters gathered for a smaller but similarly good-spirited election night party.
“I am honored by the trust that the people of the 5th Ward have placed in me, and they won’t be disappointed. From the beginning, I was the candidate who talked about being for all the 5th Ward — no part of the 5th Ward will be forgotten or taken for granted if I’m elected.”
The 5th Ward encompasses most of Hyde Park, including all of East Hyde Park and Indian Village, as well as parts of Woodlawn near Jackson Park and most of South Shore north of 71st Street.
Whatever the outcome in April, there will be a new face in the 5th Ward seat for the first time in 24 years.
