Eight years and two mayoral administrations after the city’s landmark Reparations Ordinance for police torture survivors passed, Chicago has yet to break ground on a promised public memorial for Jon Burge-era torture survivors. Following April’s election of Brandon Johnson as mayor, who made explicit commitments to build the memorial, the city may soon deliver on that promise.
Burge, a Chicago Police Department detective and CPD commander from the 1970s until the early 90s, oversaw or participated directly in the torture of more than 100 Black and brown men in order to force confessions to crimes they did not commit.
The 2015 Reparations Ordinance, the nation’s first reparations package for police torture survivors, allocated $5.5 million for the Burge torture survivors and their family members, and committed to teaching Chicago Public School students about the history of police torture as a part of their curriculum. The work of the Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission, which was created to investigate other Burge-era allegations of torture, is still underway, with 445 cases yet to review and report on. (To-date, Chicago taxpayers have spent more than $210 million in lawsuit settlements related to Burge's conduct.)
Another provision of the ordinance was to create a center offering counseling services and reentry programs to survivors of police torture. The city did deliver on that promise, opening the Chicago Torture Justice Center (CTJC) in 2017. Currently housed in a city-owned building in Woodlawn, 6337 S. Woodlawn Ave., the CTJC celebrated its six-year anniversary this May. The leaders of CTJC hope, though, to soon move into a permanent facility next to the pending memorial.
As a part of their anniversary commemoration, the center hosted an open house event on May 18 with ample empanadas and soda for guests.
Cindy Eigler, co-executive director of CTJC with Aislinn Pulley, and other staff were there to greet visitors at the door and offer tours of the growing space.
Eigler said that before the start of the pandemic in 2020, CTJC had only a staff of five. It now employs 17 people. “The amount and kinds of programming and services that we're able to provide to the community has grown so fast,” Eigler said.
Black banners listing the names of torture survivors in white script line the hallways. In addition to a lounge space, a conference room, a kitchen and numerous offices, the center also has a corner room where Shalom Parker, an art therapist, teaches ceramics.
During the open house, La Tanya Jenifor-Sublett, a peer-reentry coordinator and torture survivor herself, asked Parker how thin to roll out the clay for making a slab mug. Jenifor-Sublett has organized several peer-reentry events in the last few months, including dinners and a movie night.
“It's beautiful to see folks who haven't seen each other since they were inside together to be able to meet and see each other outside,” Eigler said.
Jenifor-Sublett said it was liberating to be amongst people to whom she didn’t have to explain herself to. Plans to go go-carting are in the works, she noted.
While Parker stepped in to assist Jenifor-Sublett, Curtis Ferdinand, a peer reentry specialist who served 24 years of a 60-year sentence before receiving clemency, quietly painted a bisque-fired vessel yellow and purple.
“It’s meant to hold my pain,” Ferdinand said.
The workshops Parker is leading where survivors create grief vessels began just a couple months ago. Prior to joining CTJC, Parker worked at Little Black Pearl, 1060 E. 47th St., a nonprofit in Kenwood that runs an art and design high school in addition to a café and artist residency program. There she led art classes for adolescents, some of whom enrolled in their school after encounters with the criminal justice system.
Eigler noted that CTJC is “expanding the population that we're able to work with and the survivors that we're able to talk to,” in part, by hiring Yanitza Carmona Correa, a Spanish-speaking trauma clinician.
While CTJC was set up to serve those directly affected by Burge and his “Midnight Crew,” they’re now preparing special programming for the exonerees framed by Sgt. Ronald Watts, who operated in South Side public housing units during the late 1990s and early 2000s, and Det. Reynaldo Guevara, the disgraced former CPD officer whose misconduct has led to the first mass exoneration of murder cases in U.S. history.
“We're the only organization of our kind in the entire country doing this work and building out a new framework of how to do this work,” Eigler said. A lot of funders “want it to look like more traditional organizing, or more traditional direct service. But none of our work is traditional.”
Since opening, the center has provided individual and group counseling sessions to more than 200 participants, sent more than 1,000 newsletters to incarcerated survivors and supported dozens of individuals and their families by showing up to court hearings with them.
Chicago Torture Justice Memorials (CTJM), an organization of artists and activists that began in 2010, is pressing the city to abide by the commitments made in the 2015 Reparations Ordinance. The organizations selected a parcel of land on 55th Place and King Drive for the memorial, but one hurdle remains – the parcel is not wholly owned by the city because the University of Chicago owns a small portion.
“We think it's a prime location for us to have this memorial. And we would hope that the University of Chicago would be invested in this memorial as well as that,” said Joey Mogul, a lawyer for People’s Law Office which represented many of the Burge torture survivors in court. “It's a significant part of the history of Chicago.”
“We are hoping that the University of Chicago will provide that land to the city so that this could be the home of the memorial,” said Mogul, who is also a founder of CTJM.
While the city could offer a land swap or buy the land outright, negotiations with U. of C. could stall the project at a time when Burge survivors are aging, some even dying of natural causes.
In a statement, a U. of C. spokesperson said, “the university is aware of this proposal for the memorial, and we support collaborative efforts to reach a solution that will benefit the community and the city. We are in conversations with the city and look forward to working with the city and the CTJM to bring the project to fruition.”
According to Eigler, survivors and their families feel strongly that the center and the memorial should be placed together. They want the center to be not only a community space where people can convene but also where survivors can develop social enterprises.
“A lot of folks coming home (from prison) have ideas about what they want to create, businesses they want to start, how they want to do it,” Eigler said. With an expanded center next to the memorial, “we'd be able to have something like that.”
The envisioned center would also have a museum space so that visitors could learn more about the history and context behind Chicago police torture and other abuses. It would also provide temporary housing to people returning from incarceration, a major barrier for reentry; returning citizens often struggle to find permanent housing and end up unhoused on the street, where they are at greater risk of having interactions with the police.
“We really need to get this memorial built so that as many of the survivors as possible can see and witness and experience the memorial that's being built in their honor,” Mogul said. “We believe time is of the essence.”
