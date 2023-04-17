First Presbyterian Church hosted a roaring community banquet on Saturday, bringing together longtime members of the Woodlawn community and several dozen migrants from Latin America living at nearby Wadsworth Elementary School for a night of live bachata music, dinner and dancing.
Rev. David Black, the pastor of First Presbyterian, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave., greeted guests at the door on a pleasant spring evening which, after an unusually warm week, saw delicate leaves budding on the trees and bright flowers sprouting up from the ground. He credited community members, volunteers and leaders from Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church, Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP), and other local organizations for bringing the event to fruition, saying he played only a minor role, an understatement typical of the pastor.
Many of the more than 6,000 refugees and asylum seekers who have arrived to Chicago since last summer were bussed or flown from border states like Texas and Arizona because of the city’s sanctuary status. The sheer number of migrants has strained the city’s already limited shelter capacity, leading it to create temporary shelters in vacant churches, libraries and schools like Wadsworth Elementary, located at 6420 S. University Ave.
Some Woodlawn residents protested the repurposing of Wadsworth as a temporary shelter in the months leading up to its opening, arguing that there was a lack of culturally appropriate services in the majority-Black area since most if not all of the migrants are Spanish speakers. Others have expressed frustration, sometimes using xenophobic language, at the city moving ahead with the shelter without community input. The April 15 banquet was meant to ease some of the tensions surrounding the migrants’ arrival in early February.
The Chicago 4 All initiative, which was launched by Woodlawn neighbors and church leaders in February with the aim of fostering greater ties between people staying at the school and the surrounding community, has also teamed up with Street Soccer USA to also organize soccer games outside Wadsworth every Sunday from 2:30 – 4 p.m. Anyone is welcome to participate, and donations of shoes or other equipment would be appreciated.
Guests milled about and servers took their places behind enormous trays of Spanish rice, fried plantains, and grilled chicken and shrimp prepared by chef Dozzy Ibekwe while the 12-piece band set up their instruments, all waiting for the Wadsworth residents to arrive. Black took the stage to announce the delay, saying that organizers will be decolonizing time by not holding to strict Western punctuality standards.
“We talk about African time, Venezuelan time, Filipino time, but really that’s the majority of the world,” Black said.
As attendees waited, Belinda Benitez, leader of the Chicago Latin Groove Band, said she was proud to be a part of the evening’s festivities. “What a great mission and way to give back to the community,” she said.
The band, whose musicians hail from Puerto Rico, Columbia, Honduras and Mexico, has been playing festivals, galas and corporate events for 10 years. All the members have day jobs, and several are Benitez’s family and have been playing from a young age.
When people from Wadsworth arrived, they filled open seats at tables with English-speaking guests. Bilingual interpreters wearing flowers pinned to their shirts were at the ready to translate between the two groups.
Linda Tinsley, a board member of STOP, took the stage to welcome the migrants, saying in English, “This is a sanctuary for all of us.” Alex Goldenberg, executive director of STOP, translated Tinsley’s speech into Spanish and gave his own welcome.
While most Wadsworth residents at the banquet were from Venezuela, a few were from other parts of Latin America. The deteriorating economic conditions in Venezuela, which was once one of the richest nations in the region because of its oil wealth, are the principal reason so many people have fled the country for the United States.
But many will likely struggle to get permanent legal status in the United States because the U.S. is no longer extending Temporary Protected Status to Venezuelans who entered the country after March 8, 2021, a designation that had allowed them to legally live and work here.
Venezuelan migrants who entered after this date will have to apply for asylum, which will likely be an uphill battle because in order to have their application granted, they will need to prove that they face persecution based on their race, religion or political beliefs, not simply that they are suffering from economic hardship or a lack of government protection from localized violence.
An additional hurdle they may face is that if they came to the U.S. through what the U.S. considers a safe third country like Colombia or Mexico, then their asylum claim can be denied on the grounds that they should have claimed asylum in one of those countries first.
Enderson, a young man from Venezuela, is seeking employment so that he can send money home to his family. He said he was very grateful for the accommodations at Wadsworth, though the food could be more varied and healthier.
Using one of the paper prompts from a fishbowl in the center of the table, Enderson was coached through the pronunciation of the question “What do you value most in a friendship?” In Spanish, he responded, “It’s more than money or gifts, it’s about being there for someone, caring about and listening to them.”
Diego, a 38-year-old Ecuadorian man, left Quito because of the violence and lack of economic opportunities in his hometown. His wife and four children remained behind while he made the arduous journey north.
Displayed on his phone’s screen were a couple sentences typed in Spanish which translated to “Good afternoon. Please can you give me work. I need work.” Diego showed it to anyone who would stop and speak with him.
When the band started playing “Flor Pálida,” a song by Cuban artist Polo Montañez (and famously covered by Marc Anthony) about separation and loss, Diego clapped his hands to the familiar beat. Though the lyrics are melancholy, he wasn’t mournful. Instead, he looked on at the dancers and listened to the music with a wry smile, a mixture of joy and apprehension written on his face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.