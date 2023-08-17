A vehicular crash in Woodlawn ended in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Just before 4 p.m. on August 16, a 38-year-old man was driving eastbound on Marquette Road when his vehicle was struck by a Ford Fusion traveling in the same direction, police said. Both vehicles crashed through the fence of a nearby apartment building on the southeast corner of Marquette Road and Kimbark Avenue.
The driver of the Ford Fusion subsequently exited the vehicle and opened fire on the 38-year-old, striking him twice in the leg. The driver then fled on foot.
The 38-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in good condition, according to police reports. Investigators told ABC 7 that the crash and shooting was believed to be a case of road rage.
