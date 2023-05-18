Woodlawn Tap, 1172 E. 55th St., is celebrating its 75th anniversary this Saturday, and the beloved bar’s owner is inviting Hyde Parkers near and far to stop by and reminisce.
Better known as Jimmy’s, bar owner Matt Martell says he’s expecting many regulars to drop by, many of whom have been going to the bar since the 1960s, as well as former bartenders and family members of the bar’s first owner, Jimmy “James” Wilson. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
“For many people a lot of important things took place here, either when they were in college or at some point in their lives,” Martell said. “We have people come in fairly frequently who either say that they met here at the bar, or they were engaged here.”
“It’s remarkable how many people will stop on their way somewhere else, and come in and look around and reminisce with whoever happens to be tending bar that day,” he added.
Old photographs will be displayed above the bar dating back to the 1950s and 1960s — of Wilson, later owner Bill Callahan and others —, through the weekend. On May 20, additional photographs will be displayed in the bar’s West Room, Martell said.
Many of the photos were gifted by customers over the years, a collection Martell inherited when he took over the bar last year.
Wilson bought the storefront in 1948 with a partner, soon buying them out and running it as the sole proprietor for the next 50 years. The West Room, or third storefront, was added in around the early 1960s. It was initially known as the “University Room” for its practice of only admitting customers who could show a University of Chicago identification card.
Wilson was given an honorary degree by the University of Chicago in 1982, on his 70th birthday. He died in 1999, after which the bar closed (due to a denied liquor license) for around a year, reopening in spring 2000. Martell purchased the bar in November 2021, after working there since the 1990s.
Martell said that the last anniversary they celebrated was in 1998, for the bar’s 50th, a year before Wilson died.
“People wanted to come in and give thanks to Jimmy for keeping the place going … keeping it the way it had been for all those years, without changing things, without becoming too corporate, keeping it a neighborhood bar,” Martell said.
“I think today that’s still, for many of our customers, possibly for most of our customers, the most important thing to do here is to do nothing. And just keep it a neighborhood bar with varied clientele, good prices and good beer and good food.”
