About 500 people braved the frigid weather Saturday morning to attend the 14th annual Woodlawn Community Summit, a convening focused on turning 63rd Street into a “full-fledged main street that could rival 53rd.”
Since its inception in 2009, the summit, which focuses on the development of the Woodlawn neighborhood just south of the Midway Plaisance, has grown from a gathering of 100 or so to an assembly of who’s who in the neighborhood and a required drop-in for local politicians and political hopefuls.
"I'm just excited that people came out on a cold Saturday morning to not just hear about the community of Woodlawn, but our city as a whole,” said Deidre McGraw, who co-founded the summit. “We have both of our (mayoral) runoff candidates here today to speak to Woodlawn; that lets you know what we bring to the City of Chicago.”
The theme of this year’s event was “Past and Present: Working Toward Woodlawn’s Future.” The March 18 convening was hosted at the U. of C.’s Crown School of Social Work, 969 E. 60th St., and led by the South East Chicago Commission (SECC) and the U. of C.’s Office of Community Engagement.
The tone of the morning was set by Mount Carmel freshman, football player and student council member Kenneth Williams — son of Wendy Williams, executive director of community partnerships for the U. of C.’s Office of Civic Engagement — who took to the dais and said, "I hope today's events will provide you with the information we need to make our communities a better place to live, to work, to breathe, to see, to feel and to be a better person."
He then introduced Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the first of several politicians who spoke, followed by Alds. Jeanette Taylor (20th) and Leslie Hairston (5th), mayoral runoff candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas and 5th Ward runoff candidates Martina “Tina” Hone and Desmon Yancy.
Retiring 5th Ward Alderperson Leslie Hairston, who has held the City Council seat for 24 years, was honored with a plaque from the summit's organizing committee for her civil service said, "I am proud of the things that we have accomplished as a community and the direction that we are headed in and I look forward to continuing to work with you although in a different capacity."
Change is coming to 63rd Street
The plenary session consisted of a panel with Maurice Cox, commissioner of Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development, and local three developers vying for the chance to redesign a cluster of vacant lots on 63rd Street.
"It was a beautiful sight to come in on Cornell Drive and see cranes in the air on the South Side; It's a beautiful sight," said Cox, kicking off the discussion with a reference to the construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park. "Many of you know the cluster of vacant lots on 63rd Street that have been vacant for decades … That is about to change."
The lots make up about 1.6 acres and are located along 63rd Street between Ingleside and Greenwood avenues. The parcels of land are among the 52 vacant city-owned lots in Woodlawn that are subject to the Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance. Per the ordinance, these lots must be used for developments where 30% or more of its units are built for households earning half of Area Median Income (AMI) — about $52,100 for a family of four — or less.
The three development teams, Evergreen-Imagine, Michaels and DL3, and Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH) and KMW presented their project proposals for the lots to attendees.
Since beginning its work in Woodlawn in 2008, POAH, a nonprofit, has developed a number of affordable housing projects around the neighborhood, including the mixed-use apartment building Woodlawn Station at 6253 S. Cottage Grove Ave. KMW Communities is a for-profit developer.
“This building has to be fantastic,” said Bill Williams of KMW. “It has to be thought provoking. It has to create an emotional reaction.”
Williams said POAH and KMW’s proposal is for a 70-unit building, 60 of which will be for mixed income renters and the rest for mixed income homeowners. There will also be 8,500-square-feet of retail, Williams added, “so that’s another ownership opportunity.”
Introducing the Michaels and DL3 proposal, Leon Walker talked of his relationship to the neighborhood and the changing face of 63rd Street.
“I used to catch the ‘L’ at 63rd and Stony Island,” he recalled.
Walker and DL3 have developed several commercial properties in Woodlawn, including the Friends Health Center headquarters at Cottage Grove Avenue and 63rd Street, which opened this summer, and the Jewel Osco grocery store at 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Walker said his team’s proposal is for 73 units and 11 live-work lofts. “We are intentionally expanding entrepreneurship and job creators up and down the corridor,” he said. “(We are) reinvesting and reinvesting in our neighborhood so that we can really see equitable inclusive development and revitalization.”
Torrey Barrett of Evergreen-Imagine started his presentation celebrating the panel of all Black developers.
“First off, I would say we're winning already,” said Barrett. “I could talk about this,” he continued, gesturing towards the schematics of his group’s proposal. “But this is a means. You could literally tear this up when this panel is over, because it's really about you all.”
Though he didn’t speak about any of the project’s details, according to the slide behind him, the proposal is five floors with 62 rental units.
Instead, Barrett talked about his team’s other development in Auburn-Gresham. Though it was initially rejected, the team conducted 17 community meetings and redesigned the project. “Our team understands community development,” he concluded. “We’ve been doing it forever.”
“I am really proud of how this process is working,” said Cox, before inviting questions from the audience. “It is a process and we are still in the middle of evaluating these three proposals.
He added that Ald. Taylor will hold a community meeting for the site on March 29. The mayor’s office will announce the winner in April.
“There may even be room for a runner up,” Cox said. “Which means that we can keep this pipeline, because over the course of the next 10 years, there's six buildings that will all happen along 63rd Street of similar quality, of similar aspirations until we have a full-fledged main street that rivals 53rd Street.”
In past summits, the main session tended to focus more heavily on OPC development in Jackson Park. There was no mention of the center this year, nor the proposed development Woodlawn Central.
Other business
Attendees also had the option to participate in breakout sessions on safety, economic development, housing, sustainability and health.
In the public safety session, the Chicago Police Department’s 3rd District Commander Roderick Watson gave a presentation on Together We Can, his district’s weekly meeting series. Started in 2020, the meetings are attended by community members, elected officials, clergy and CPD officers to strategize about local crime and “quality of life” problems.
Janelle Marcellis, Deputy Chief of the U. of C.’s police department talked of the campus cops’ patrol area, which stretches roughly from 37th to 64th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue to the lakefront.
Following the presentations, Carol Waitse, a Woodlawn resident and Beat 321 facilitator, led attendees in an exercise to collect feedback on what the police should stop, start and continue doing. Suggestions included more foot and bike patrols, talking to neighbors and not making immediate assumptions of criminality.
During the economic development breakout session, deputy mayor Samir Mayekar discussed a number of programs that offer development grants through the city’s Departments of Planning and Development, Housing, Cultural Affairs and Events, and Business Affairs and Consumer Protection. To learn about these opportunities email Mayekar at samir.mayekar@uchicago.org.
