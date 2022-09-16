Most people aren’t wild about Monday mornings. But if you’re too young for school, or you’re looking after someone who is, you might find a reason to go wild at HelloBaby, the free play center at 600 E. 61st St. for babies, toddlers and tykes.
The Woodlawn center, a nonprofit opened by Debbie Frisch in 2017, is billed as “the nation’s first (and only) freestanding, free-of-charge drop-in play space” for kids aged 0-4(ish) and their caregivers. It’s open every weekday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The main activity is “open play,” but every day adults present some kind of morning or early-afternoon program geared for both entertainment and education.
In keeping with her mission to meet the needs of underserved families, Frisch plans to open a second HelloBaby location in West Englewood. She is working to purchase several City-owned lots at 59th and Wood streets.
A former foster parent to more than 50 children, Frisch used an inheritance to open the Woodlawn center in 2017. During the pandemic, HelloBaby ramped up its distribution of books, craft kits, diapers in all sizes and wipes. Families aren’t charged a dime for anything.
In the five years it’s been operating, and despite the disruption of the pandemic, the center has hosted more than 2,000 children for play visits—supported largely by individual donors.
For many families, “Broadway & Me” is a favorite among the program offerings. Every Monday morning, two professional actors show up in costume to share the music and story from a Broadway show. They work for a North Side outfit called Stages Chicago, which waives its usual fees to bring shows to underserved neighborhoods like Woodlawn. In fact, all of the programs at HelloBaby are provided gratis by visiting professionals from parts of town like Lincoln Park and the West Loop.
When the Herald checked out “Broadway & Me” a couple of Mondays ago, the show was Shrek. Actor Jonah Cochin, 25, was donning his ogre costume as children began to arrive and settle into the storefront space. Izzie (Isabel) Counts, who is almost 2, found a corner to hide in and started a game of peekaboo with play center staffers Tamika Baker and Jesmine Nampala. Two-year-old Lily Starks soon joined in.
At the appointed hour, Shrek and Princess Fiona started singing the program’s “hello” theme song, and Starks ran to the toy piano to supply an ad hoc accompaniment. Soon everyone had wands with ribbons attached — a rainbow of streamers to hold and wave about — and drums that looked like giant lollipops, with mirrors on the reverse side. Starks banged on hers with a drumstick, while Counts delegated the drumming to her mom.
Almost every kids’ music program has a few songs that are repeated in every class, including a greeting song that incorporates the kids' names into the lyrics. “Hello, Dolly” serves this purpose well, while introducing tots to a classic stage show.
For Corinna Christman, a diehard musical theater enthusiast, the center provides an avenue for her to introduce the old Broadway shows to her son, Geo (George).
“There’s a rich history of music here, amazing music written by great composers — Gershwin! Cole Porter! I want Geo to experience that,” said Christman. “This is a perfect interactive way to get him involved, so it’s not just me singing to him all the time. If kids go often, they’re never going to forget ‘Hello Dolly,’ or ‘One’ (from “A Chorus Line)” or ‘So Long, Farewell’ (from “The Sound of Music.”).”
Christman and husband Bill Hohnke, teachers of math and music respectively, were theater minors in college and devote much of their spare time to creating shows with the Hyde Park Community Players, a theater troupe they helped to found.
When she first brought her son to HelloBaby for a presentation of “Pippin,” he was six months old. “He had a look of wonder on his face — big wide eyes taking it all in,” Christman recalled. He loved the hand puppets that help the actors tell their stories, as well as the abundant props that everyone can use. (In “Annie,” kids jumped into plastic toy cars to take roles as New York City taxi drivers.)
The kids come to HelloBaby from all directions. Counts and her mother, Anna Counts, walked to the Shrek show from their Woodlawn home. Micah, almost 2, came with mom Bethany Harris from Bronzeville. Raina, 3, came from near Chatham, escorted by her “gran” Carleen Labauex.
Starks came from northeast Hyde Park, bringing not only her mom, Jasmine Gallardo, but also her older brother who is neurodivergent. The family was steered to the center four years ago by staff at LaRabida Children’s Hospital, where another of Starks’ brothers, unable to turn his head or crawl, was being treated for torticollis. “They thought this might help. We’ve been coming ever since,” said Gallardo.
Glenda Samadhi Perry, age 11 months, took in every detail of the Shrek show with an expression of deep concentration. Her mom, Shaunti Brooks, found the HelloBaby center in a Google search. “I was searching for a place for her to be free — someplace besides the park,” said Brooks.
Regarding the Englewood expansion, Frisch said that they are financially ready to purchase the land, and that “I’m confident we will have enough money to begin construction next year.”
At a fundraising event last spring, Frisch’s team raised more than $90,000. A recent event in mid-September will probably bring in another $50,000, Frisch said.
At the current West Woodlawn location, classes are generally held indoors. But there’s a small outdoor play space by the sidewalk, and a little park across the street owned by Blacks in Green, a nonprofit promoting “green” economic development in Black communities. Part of it was transformed into a fairy garden by a troop of W girls who built and installed a whole neighborhood of fairy houses.
Besides two weekly musical classes, there is movement and dance, kiddie yoga and a read-aloud book class that engages children in related crafts. After reading a story about a crab, for example, toddlers were handed the materials to build their own beach.
When it comes to music, classes for tots abound on the North Side, where clients can pay enough to sustain such an enterprise. Their popularity owes much to Music Together, a celebrated national franchise that Marsha Melsheimer brought to Hyde Park 21 years ago. Many of its alumni are now eager to attend with their own children.
Melsheimer continues to offer outdoor classes on a spacious lawn at Kenwood’s Church of St. Paul & the Redeemer, 4945 S. Dorchester Ave., and in classrooms both at the church and the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave. Zoom classes are also on her menu. Donors, mostly drawn from Melsheimer’s clientele, fund a scholarship program that allows anyone to participate regardless of means.
Meanwhile, innovation marches on. Emily Pinas, who founded Stages Chicago six years ago, has boiled down the books of 90 Broadway shows into kid-friendly stories. The operation was profitable enough to enable her, during the pandemic, to turn nonprofit. Now she can do the heavy fundraising required to reach underserved communities.
Kids and their families aren’t the only beneficiaries. For actors Jonah Cochin (aka Shrek) and Halle Bins (aka Princess Fiona), it’s a chance for steady employment that won’t keep them out of auditions and shows. Stages is “really great about working around things like that,” Cochin said. “It’s a dream gig: getting paid to play with adorable children.”
Bins is also training to become a doula. Both have worked as nannies, and plan to pursue dual career paths in theater and early-childhood education.
