Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor (20th) convened a lively and at times contentious community conversation last Thursday about issues arising from the city’s use of a vacant Woodlawn elementary school as a shelter for more than 240 migrants, most of whom are asylum seekers.
About 100 or so Woodlawn neighbors gathered in the Harris Park Field House for the March 2 meeting, which included city officials and members of Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP).
"Come with open hearts and come with a respect for each other,” said Taylor. “Too often this system will cause us to fight against each other while it does what it wants to do, and ultimately it happens to us all, and so we are breaking that curse by having these hard conversations that we just really need to have."
Since Feb. 2, hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers have moved into the former Wadsworth Elementary School, 6420 S. University Ave; about 247 people currently live in the school. Wadsworth is a small part of the city’s response to housing the more than 5,140 migrants who have been bussed to Chicago from Texas and Colorado since August 2022.
On Aug. 31, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tweeted, "First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border."
The city’s plan to use Wadsworth as a temporary shelter was announced in October and has been a point of contention and frustration for many in the community for months.
At a Jan. 12 community meeting with more than 100 residents in attendance, dozens of people expressed exasperation to city officials that the shelter was being implemented without community input and in a neighborhood that the city had neglected for decades. During the meeting, city officials laid out plans for the school, saying that its capacity would be capped at 250 people and that it would also provide shelter to Woodlawn residents in need.
Now a month after the shelter’s opening, Christine Riley, Director of Homeless Prevention for the city’s Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS), opened the March 2 meeting fielding questions from the community.
Asked if there is a capacity limit on Wadsworth occupants, Riley said the city has not yet set one.
“But we are getting double talk,” said Stephanie Crockett-McLean, a Woodlawn resident. “(Last meeting) it was 179, and then you brought in an additional 60. So this number keeps increasing without the residents’ input.
Turning toward Taylor, Crockett-McLean said, "We want it to decrease and stabilize, Alderwoman. We don't want them to pack out Wadsworth."
According to Riley, due to outmigration – people leaving the shelters to live with family or sponsors – at other city facilities, Chicago’s shelters are consolidating. As such, migrants are being transported to Wadsworth as those shelters shrink in population and close.
Questioned about the lack of city services for unhoused people in Woodlawn, Riley confirmed that the city will provide shelter to Woodlawn residents in need.
"They are not there yet, but yes, we will be housing homeless at Wadsworth,” Riley said.
Closing out the conversation, Taylor fixed the blame for the confusion in and pushback from the Woodlawn community squarely on Mayor Lightfoot and her administration.
"It should be at the fifth floor, that's where we should be pointing fingers, not at the people who are coming here," said Taylor. "The election was on Tuesday. But we still gotta deal with that woman until May. We got her until May and we are going to hold her accountable," added Taylor.
Panelists discuss equity
Following the conversation, Joan Fadayiro, Ald. Taylor's chief of staff, moderated a panel on equity in Woodlawn. Panelists included Clinton Davis, a STOP board member and lawyer, Xanat Sobrevilla, an organizer with Organized Communities Against Deportations (OCAD) and Fasika Alem, program director with United African Organization (UAO).
The panelists focused initially on the meaning of sanctuary, particularly as it related to the people their organizations served, and on the needs of the Woodlawn community itself but then moved into a discussion of equity and how it could provide a framework for action around both the migrants and the residents of the Woodlawn neighborhood.
Invoking the Great Migration of the early 20th century, when more than six million Black southerners migrated to the North to escape Jim Crow laws, Davis said, "Yesterday we were them; we were migrants seeking refuge and fleeing the oppressive South ... So at this time it's kind of disingenuous if we turn our backs and act as if we don't even support the one who is going through a struggle that is very familiar to us."
"With that being the case, we should be brothers and sisters in this fight and say, 'all right we are familiar with this struggle you have; we are familiar with this fight, let's figure it out.’"
Sobrevilla of OCAD called the efforts against displacement and deportation “a collective fight.”
“It's a group fight that we have to make, so that we're not forced or displaced from our homes, wherever we call home. So that we are not criminalized and put in jails or detention centers and then deported or moved from our families, our chosen families."
Alem of UAO, an organization that primarily serves African migrants, pushed back on the false sense of scarcity community members have expressed concern for; that the few city dollars going to Woodlawn community members will be redirected towards the new Wadsworth residents.
(City officials have also previously pushed back on this, saying that the funding for services for migrants is not taking away any funding for services in Woodlawn.)
“Asking a community that is under-resourced to take on the burden of supporting people is a difficult argument to make," said Alem. “(But) there is enough for all of us.”
"The issue we have to address now is equity,” Alem said. “We have to push our leaders, the city administration, to provide the resources that this community needs in order for its community members to be able to provide those resources."
Concluding the meeting, Taylor said, "I am not criminalizing folks who come here seeking asylum. I am just saying, we can take care of everybody."
Following the meeting, STOP organizer Benji Hart said the #SanctuaryForAll campaign has kicked off a donation drive for "asylum seekers and long-term residents alike.”. Contact Alderman Taylor's office (773) 966-5336 to get more information on the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.