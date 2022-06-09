This Saturday, June 11, developers, city officials and community organizers will convene with residents to discuss housing, safety and economic development in Woodlawn at the 13th Annual Woodlawn Community Summit.
Hosted by the South East Chicago Commission (SECC), the event will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the University of Chicago Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice, 969 E. 60 St.
In previous years the summit has been attended by a number of politicians, such as Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Alds. Leslie Hairston (5th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D).
This year’s keynote panel, “Building a Stronger South Side,” will focus on economic development and job creation. Featured panelists are Deputy Mayor Samir Mayekar, Commissioner of the Department of Planning and Development Maurice D. Cox and Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events coordinator Media McNeal.
Following the panel attendees will have the option to join one of three breakout groups discussing either home ownership, a neighborhood partnership program with the Chicago Department of Police, or building more environmentally sustainable homes and businesses.
Attendance is free and open to the public, though registration is required. You can learn more about the event and register here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.