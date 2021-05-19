CSO substitute violist and musical medicine practitioner Clara Takarabe will perform healing viola music live as part of a “Radical Rest” program at the First Presbyterian Church in Woodlawn on Sunday, May 23.
The musical program is designed to alleviate stresses, especially those related to “economic injustice, racism, lack of safety, and rapid economic and social change.” Takarabe brings a wealth of experience in musical healing to the program, having taught music in the West Bank, in Palestine, as well as to hypertension patients at Northwestern Hospital. Takarabe co-founded the Program in Music and Medicine at the Feinberg School of Medicine in 2021 and said that she would be playing music that had been clinically proven to reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety.
"Radical Rest," First Presbyterian Church of Chicago, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave. May 23, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.