Following the first week of classes at Chicago Public Schools, Concord Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a back-to-school bash this Saturday, August 26.
The event will take place at the church, 6319 S. Kimbark Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include free food, physicals and health screenings, as well as book bag and supply giveaways.
