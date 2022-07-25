A bright green shipping container has appeared on the northeast corner of Woodlawn’s Flying Squirrel Park, 6600 S. Woodlawn Ave., a soon-to-be home for the area’s newest outdoor cafe. Founded by Woodlawn resident Marquinn Gibson and supported through a city grant, 7323 Chicago Cafe will open later this month with a selection of drinks, salads and sweet treats.
Owner Marquinn Gibson said he has been in the kitchen from a young age, and was inspired to open the cafe by his grandmother, who migrated to the South Side of Chicago during the Great Migration. “Men in my family (also) cook really well,” he said, “ I took something from everybody as I went, and I’ve just gotten curious and honed my skills over the years.”
This past fall, Gibson was running a catering business that he founded in 2020 — right when the pandemic started — when his friends told him about a new city grant to establish a physical location.
In October 2021, the Park District announced a grant program called the Alfresco Dining Grant, which aims to encourage new outdoor dining concession concepts that “create a destination location for consumers and increase the amount of time spent in the parks.” This park-specific grant is an extension of Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot’s broader Chicago Alfresco, through the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Choose Chicago.
According to Stephanie Hatch, general manager for the program, seventy-five percent of the Alfresco Dining Grant funds were allotted for areas that have a lack of outdoor dining spaces, primarily on the South and West sides. The program is administered by the Chicago Park District and the city, as well as its concession manager Unison Consulting, Inc (“UCG”).
When applying for the grant, Flying Squirrel Park was Gibson’s first choice for a location, since he lives close by. After getting the grant this spring, he has used both it and his own funds to complete the project. Inspiration for the container space comes in-part from Bronzeville’s Boxville community, whom Gibson has worked closely with to understand how to run lights and electricity inside the box.
Gibson said his goals for the cafe are to build community within his own neighborhood and provide fresh, healthy food to residents.
Menu items will include juices, smoothies and lemonades, as well as paninis, wraps and salads. For sweets, gourmet ice cream sandwiches such as peach cobbler cookies containing vegan vanilla ice cream will also be offered. Gibson also hopes to have outdoor seating.
“The idea is for you to be able to grab and go if you want… or if you just want to sit and chill, read your book in the park, do some work in the park, while you grab a quick bite,” he said.
During Gibson’s interview with the Herald, a driver stopped their car to ask about the box. After he explained the incoming cafe, the driver responded excitedly. “I’ve been getting a lot of that,” Gibson said.
For some neighbors, however, the reception has been less favorable. Mike Medina, president of the Woodlawn Avenue Block Club who lives across the street from the park, said that he and his neighbors did not receive notice about the box.
Medina added that residents have long been concerned about pedestrian safety at that corner, recounting a recent collision in which “one car hit the fence that’s immediately adjacent to the park benches and water fountain.” It’s only a matter of time, he speculated, before a vehicle leaves the roadway and ends up in the park.
Beyond safety, Medina noted that the park itself could use some upgrades, such as a refurbished entrance and egress, as well as the land regraded. The uneven ground is affecting the box too, which has to be propped up on one side with a brick.
The grand opening is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 30th from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 6600 S. Woodlawn Ave., and will feature a DJ, outdoor games, face painting for kids and giveaways.
