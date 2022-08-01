A 13-year-old boy was shot in the neck on Friday, July 29 after attempting to break into a car parked at 52nd Street and Greenwood Avenue.
According to police, at 8 p.m. on Friday, a 34-year-old woman encountered four or five young males attempting to break into her car. Police said the woman claimed the boys took out a gun when confronted.
The woman, who has a concealed carry license, then took out her own gun and fired at the group, striking a 13-year-old.
Police said the child was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition. The rest of the group fled, and no weapon was recovered.
