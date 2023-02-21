When Karen Davenport disappeared from the bus shelter at 57th Street and Stony Island Avenue last month, neighbors began to worry.
She had been living at the bus stop for the last four years, and though she spoke very little, community members and family would frequently check in on her, bringing her food and water, often urging her to seek shelter indoors during the colder months.
But on the morning of January 11, just as Hyde Park began to thaw from a week of below-freezing temperatures, Davenport was taken by police to the University of Chicago Medical Center. She was suffering from deep frostbite in her arms and legs, and all of her limbs were quickly amputated.
(Amputation for frostbite is reserved for the most severe cases, when the tissue, muscle, nerves and blood vessels have been damaged beyond recovery.)
Davenport arrived at the ICU unidentified; more than a week passed before she was identified and her family, who live on the South Side and in Texas, were contacted.
As Davenport recovered from her surgery and awaited the arrival of her family from out-of-state, several neighbors created a fundraiser to help offset the cost of medical bills for her family.
Titled “Chicagoans: Karen Davenport Needs Our Help!!!,” the GoFundMe campaign was launched on Feb. 12, and has so far raised almost $4,000 of a $10,000 goal.
“Karen Davenport needs our voices and resources to get the medical help she deserves,” wrote campaign organizer Jocelyn Hare.
According to Hare, days before Davenport’s oldest child arrived in Chicago from Texas, the family also learned that her long time partner, Lawrence Mitchell Jr., had died suddenly in December of last year.
With this sudden loss, the GoFundMe reads, “the Davenport-Mitchell family is experiencing high trauma and grief and could use immediate financial assistance for funeral services and medical bills, as well as prayers and love.
“(Davenport) is a harbinger of our City and the way we treat folks struggling with mental illness who are unhoused.”
Donations can be made online at gofundme.com/f/hey-chicago-karen-davenports-fam-needs-our-help
Who is Karen Davenport?
Though she lived in Hyde Park for years, as is all too common for those who are unhoused, little was known about Davenport among neighbors.
According to the GoFundMe and reports from family in the city, Davenport was born and raised in Chicago alongside five siblings. As a young woman, she worked as a model and was featured in magazines like Ebony and Jet. Davenport would later have three children and work at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a rehabilitation research hospital near the Loop.
Ten years ago, Davenport was evicted from her Hyde Park apartment; she had been living unhoused ever since. She spent some time in the city’s shelters, but began living at the bus stop at 57th Street and Stony Island Avenue four years ago.
Her late partner, Lawrence Mitchell Jr., 62, was a veteran of the U.S. Marines living in Chatham. During his time in the military, Mitchell was stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, a Marine Corps base plagued with water contamination problems from the 1950s through the 80s.
(In the more than 100 lawsuits filed against the U.S. government this year, veterans and their families are alleging that the tainted water was the cause of thousands of cases of cancer, Parkinson’s Disease, kidney damage and birth defects.)
Mitchell’s cause of death is still unknown and the family is awaiting an autopsy.
Hare has not responded to the Herald's request for comment. The story is developing.
