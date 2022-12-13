An 82-year-old woman who was critically injured in the Dec. 6 fire that engulfed a Hyde Park residential building has died.
Gwendolyn Duncan Alexander was pronounced dead on Dec. 9 at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Natalia Derevyanny of the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
The fire broke out inside a four-story building at 5124 S. Kenwood Ave. around 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 6, drawing hundreds of firefighters to the scene. According to the Chicago Fire Department, Alexander was found unresponsive by fire crews in her second floor condominium and transported to the U. of C. Medical Center in critical condition. All other residents safely self-evacuated.
Crews battled the blaze throughout the morning; by 6:30 a.m., there were more than 250 firefighters on the scene. By late-morning, the building’s roof collapsed, and demolition on the building began late that afternoon. There were no other reported injuries, though eight residents have been displaced.
The cause of the fire is unknown, though Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt noted that hoarding conditions on the second floor made it difficult to access the building and get the fire under control sooner.
Gwendolyn Duncan Alexander
Alexander was a longtime Hyde Parker and former administrative assistant to John Stroger, the first Black President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners.
Born in 1940, Alexander grew up in the Cabrini–Green public housing community. She’s featured in J.S. Fuerst’s 2003 book “When Public Housing was Paradise,” a collection of 79 oral histories of former public housing residents and staff. (Fuerst, who passed away in 2009 at 92 years old, was a former research director of the Chicago Housing Authority and lived in Hyde Park for several decades.)
In interviews with Fuerst, Alexander proudly recounted her family being among the first to move into the Francis Cabrini Rowhouses, the community’s 586-unit, sprawling complex of two-story homes, after it was completed in 1942.
She described the Cabrini community as “a really ideal place” for a childhood during the early days of public housing, a place where “there was always something for the youngsters to do.” She shared memories of victory gardens and row houses, Girl Scout troops and summer nights spent in a sleeping bag on her home's back porch.
Alexander also described the community as “homogenous,” despite a diverse racial makeup, due to neighbors’ close-knit relationships.
“There was a mixture of racial and national groups, and it was great,” she said. “Everyone looked out for each other."
