One woman was critically injured and at least eight residents were displaced after a large residential building fire Tuesday morning.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out inside a four-story building at 5124 S. Kenwood Ave. around 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 6.
The blaze was an extra-alarm fire and drew more than 250 firefighters and around 90 pieces of equipment, according to the Fire Department. Crews worked for hours to bring the fire under control, and were still spraying the building late into Tuesday morning.
According to Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt, hoarding conditions on the second floor made it difficult to access the building and get the fire under control sooner.
“We are in defensive mode,” said Nance-Holt in a 7 a.m. press conference. “When they initially got here, the rear back porches were fully involved (on fire) on the second, third and fourth floors.”
According to Nance-Holt, only one occupant was injured; fire crews found the victim unresponsive on the second floor and transported her to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. All other residents — about eight — self-evacuated.
Nance-Holt said the fire also caused the building’s roof to collapse.
The Chicago Tribune reports that the occupant found unresponsive was an 80-year-old woman.
Crowds gathered throughout the morning as firefighters continued to extinguish smoldering remains.
At around 10 a.m., the street was still flooded with water from fire crews and the smoke had cast a haze over the neighborhood. Piles of charred household items could be seen in the second floor window, and the building’s third and fourth floors appeared gutted.
About a dozen residents of the adjacent building, 5130 S. Kenwood Ave., had gathered near the main entrance, waiting to be let into the building to retrieve some belongings after being evacuated earlier that morning.
Ashley Lanfair and her mother, Patty Lanfair, were among those waiting outside the adjacent building. Shortly after 10 a.m., Patty Lanfair, a resident, was allowed back into the building to check in on her unit.
Jenoyce Lonzo lives near the building and was passing by on her way to work. “I didn’t need to see the news, I just heard the helicopters over on Woodlawn (Ave.) and Hyde Park (Blvd.), and that’s usually an indication that something (bad) happened,” she said.
Chicago Fire Department officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
