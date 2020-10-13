Five years ago, when Tessa McEwen became the first social worker with the neurology department at the University of Chicago, she saw it as a chance to think ambitiously about improving care for community members.
In particular, she and one of the doctors at the department’s Memory Center soon noticed a recurring issue in the course of treatment for people who have dementia — the set of conditions, including Alzheimer’s, in which someone exhibits cognitive impairment and decline.
“Caregivers and partners were talking about how tough it was to manage a condition without a recognizable cure. It’s so much more about quality of life, and if we’re talking about quality of life that means: How do we spend our time? How do we treat each other?”, said McEwen. “We started to realize there’s a massive gap in service delivery.”
That gap showed up in any number of ways — everything from frequent miscommunication to an inability to deal with the dangerous symptoms, like sleepwalking, that some patients experience.
“Yes, we can provide medical intervention and come up with a diagnosis and cognitive assessments,” said McEwen. “We can get you there, but what next? How can we support the care of partners and family members? It becomes an all-hands-on-deck, 24-7 thing.”
After doing some research, McEwen and the Memory Center ended up becoming involved with Dementia Friendly Illinois, a statewide group that’s part of the national advocacy organization Dementia Friendly America (DFA).
Through her work on a subcommittee with the state group, McEwen was put in touch with other groups in the city, including Chicago Hyde Park Village (CHPV) and the SHARE Network, an initiative through the University of Chicago Medicine that provides resources and training to seniors in the city.
The three groups, along with some sponsors, organized a dementia-friendly cruise on the Chicago River in 2018. Afterward, the groups also put together a lunch at a restaurant for people with dementia and their caregivers.
“We just kept coming up with these ideas to continue this work,” McEwen said.
Eventually, the three groups decided to see whether they could apply to DFA to make Hyde Park an official “dementia-friendly community.” The designation, which has been around since 2015, is more aspirational than actual, giving a neighborhood or town a framework for how to put resources in place that will help people with dementia.
“We were only required to have three letters from three different sectors,” said Dorothy Pytel, the special projects coordinator at CHPV. “But we ended up getting 11 letters from community groups, and 5 letters from elected officials — we went beyond what we needed.”
In late September, CHPV, the Memory Center and the Share Network announced that they had received the designation, making Hyde Park the first neighborhood in Chicago to be labeled a “dementia-friendly community.” The achievement outlines a path forward for creating more individual resources — and figuring out what kinds of systemic overhauls need to take place — for people with dementia to live well.
“Now we’ve gotten this off the ground, that was just the beginning process,” said Pytel, who noted that the initiative plans to host a community meeting with the Hyde Park–Kenwood Community Conference this fall or winter. CHPV is also leading a “dementia friends” training on Oct. 27 for people to learn a little about what life is like for people with dementia, and to treat those living with it more empathetically.
“If you see someone when it’s cold outside and they’re wearing slippers what’s something you can do to help make sure they’re safe?”, Pytel said by way of example. “People who have Alzheimer’s get into situations where they hurt themselves. In general, being aware is the best thing.”
On a neighborhood scale, Pytel also said CHPV and the other groups want to make sure different businesses and institutions, such as libraries, have training for workers so they know how to deal with people who have dementia.
“We want to disseminate info into communities so restaurants know how to make changes that mean people with dementia feel more comfortable coming in, or banks have some training for employees,” she said. “If someone comes in and seems confused, what are some things you can do?”
McEwen pointed out that while people with dementia may have lost some of their higher-level capacities, they continue to have emotional reactions in their interactions with other people. “Feeling emotions is the last to go, no matter our level of cognitive impairment,” she said. “Across the board, we will still be extremely connected to being able to observe body language and words and emotion.”
“What we find is when we're responding with body language, words and tone that communicate ‘yes,’ with a touch, with softer eyes, with eye contact, it’s de-escalating, it’s immediately disarming,” she continued. “Anyone can relate to this, because when we are told no, how do we respond? With defensiveness, almost with opposition. Or with a sense of feeling deflated.”
The need for training and awareness extends even to nursing homes and medical centers. McEwen recalled hearing from the wife of one patient with dementia, who had been unable to get into several dozen nursing facilities he had applied for. The reason for the rejection was in his medical chart — he had been written up in one nursing home for “indecent exposure” and for being “combative.”
Because a medical chart follows a patient around, other homes had rejected him once they saw the write-up. But McEwen realized the situation was more complicated than the write-up made it seem.
“The patient had incontinence, and was trying to communicate that he needed assistance to the restroom. No one attended to him and of course it was too late and no one listened when he needed changing,” said McEwen. “So of course he stood up and tried to get the staff’s attention.”
Together with the department neurologist, McEwen wrote a letter explaining that the cognitive impairment that results from dementia ultimately affects a person’s ability to communicate. She thinks the broader moral of the story is for doctors and nurses to be a little more careful when dealing with patients who have dementia.
“Lesson here: For medical professionals, to assess first and document accurately, with compassion, to be wary of labeling words like ‘combative’ and ‘aggressive’ when the patient was simply trying to communicate their needs,” she wrote in an email to the Herald. “For skilled nursing staff, to be attentive and know the nonverbal cues of someone with cognitive impairment trying to communicate.”
McEwen also said that she wants to see the city expand its emergency ID bracelet program, currently run through the Chicago Police Department, and implement better Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training for first responders when they interact with people who have dementia.
“Their CIT training could be enhanced to include some dementia care training — ways to help disarm and de-escalate someone who might have cognitive impairment,” she said. “Because at the end of the day, there is a lack of insight into their impairment.”
But McEwen also thinks that there need to be steps in place so that people with dementia aren’t subject to punitive measures for behaviors they can do little about.
Instead, people with dementia should have a medical team involved in their case, McEwen said, so that there is “a step in the judicial system before proceeding with an arrest or sentencing, and an engagement with the patient’s medical team to increase his level of care and treatment vs. incarceration.”
Pytel, whose work on dementia is supported by a federal grant through the SHARE Network, said that people who want to get involved should reach out to her and CHPV to volunteer.
“It can’t just be one person at one organization — we’re hoping to get other volunteers and have them doing outreach to businesses and faith communities,” she said. “As each of us ages, think of the community you want when you’re older. Think of the services you might need — get involved with those organizations.”
To volunteer with CHPV, sign up for the “dementia friends” training, or for more information contact Dorothy Pytel at 773-441-8457 or dorothy.pytel@chpv.org.
For more information about the dementia-friendly communities initiative, visit dfamerica.org/toolkit-getting-started.
