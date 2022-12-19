The National Weather Service is warning of possible blizzard conditions Thursday evening, Dec. 22 into Saturday. Bitterly cold Arctic air and strong winds will cause dangerously low wind chills from Friday into Christmas, which may see below-zero temperatures.
There is a risk of power outages and lakeshore flooding, though the weather service emphasized that it is particularly acute for Northwest Indiana.
The weather service encourages people to not travel during a blizzard warning.
Chicago landlords must heat residential buildings to at least 68 degrees during the day and 66 degrees overnight. Tenants can call 3-1-1 in case landlords are not responding to complaints.
The following warming centers will be operating near Hyde Park:
The King Community Service Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
The Jackson Park Fieldhouse, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.
The Washington Park Fieldhouse, 5531 S. King Dr.
The Chicago Police Department 2nd District station, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave.
Warming centers in park fieldhouses are only open during standard hours of operation of 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The King Community Service Center is only open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
