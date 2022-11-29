Motorists will no longer be able to park their vehicles on the Midway Plaisance and some other local roadways during early mornings beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1, so that snow plows can clear critical thoroughfares in the event of severe winter weather.
The parking ban, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. every morning, will last until April 1.
The western half of Morgan Drive alongside Rainey Drive through Jackson Park are also included, as is King Drive north of Garfield Boulevard and Cottage Grove Avenue south of the Midway. 79th Street is also affected.
Violators face $60 fines, a minimum $150 towing fee and a $25 daily storage fee if they are parked on the affected streets. Anyone with a city-towed vehicle can call 3-1-1 to find its location.
The municipal snow plows' locations can be checked anytime during a storm at chicagoshovels.org.
