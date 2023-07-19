The University of Chicago’s student- and community-run radio station, WHPK 88.5 FM, faces a budget shortfall that could shut down the long-running “pride of the South Side.”
In April, the U. of C.’s student-run Program Coordinating Council, the student government body that allocates funding for campus organizations each year, gave WHPK $20,600 for the next fiscal year — about a third of its request of $57,000.
Now, station workers are appealing the decision to university leaders, saying that the additional $36,990 requested for the budget — which amounts to a two percent increase from the previous year’s budget — is crucial for equipment repair and replacement.
Some of this equipment, volunteers say, has been around for decades.
“Many of the station’s key components are long overdue for replacement. In fact, many will soon completely fail if not attended to,” station volunteers wrote in a July 14 statement. “Dead air will ensue.”
If and when the equipment fails and dead air ensues, according to volunteers, WHPK will not have the funding to make repairs and get back on air quickly. Thirty days of dead air will result in a broken contract with the Federal Communications Commission, and the station will lose its broadcasting rights.
According to documents the Herald received, the budget cuts are the result of the Program Coordinating Council funding only the organization’s operational costs — things like music licensing, events and marketing — and not its capital (equipment) expenses. Because the equipment and station are owned by the U. of C., WHPK is appealing directly to the university to pay for these capital costs.
“The swim team need not vouch for each time they want the pool cleaned; and students cannot be expected to listen to a lecture on a broken chair,” the statement reads. “WHPK 88.5 FM’s equipment should not be treated any differently by the University.”
The letter to university leadership has so far been signed by more than 280 people, many of whom are former volunteers, DJs and station managers, as well as longtime listeners.
Affectionately dubbed “the Pride of the South Side,” WHPK has operated out of the U. of C. Reyonold’s Club basement, 5706 S. University Ave., since 1968. Its influence on the South Side and the Chicago area is vast.
A late-night show by DJ J.P. Chill in the mid-1980s is commonly said to have brought hip-hop to Chicago. Over the years the show (Friday nights from 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.) became a home to aspiring rappers like Common and Kanye West, who traded verses in the station’s studio the following decade.
All the while — until operational cuts in 2016 — the station also maintained 24-hour broadcasts of jazz, talk, soul and other programming.
The story is developing.
