A story on candidates in the 3rd Police District Council race, which includes parts of Woodlawn, South Shore and Greater Grand Crossing, will appear in the Herald's next issue.
Four candidates are running for three positions on the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd District Council, which represents parts of Bronzeville, Kenwood, Hyde Park and Washington Park.
Established by Chicago City Council in an ordinance last summer, District Councils are intended to create a new model for police oversight and accountability in the city by giving communities more control over local public safety issues.
Each of the city’s 22 police districts will have its own locally-elected body, referred to as a District Council, consisting of three elected members. District Councils will be tasked with holding monthly public meetings and building stronger relations between the police and community at the local level through gathering public input and developing restorative justice programs.
District Councils will also have the power to nominate candidates to serve on the seven-member citywide Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, which can institute department-wide reforms. Candidates will then be appointed by the mayor and approved by alderpersons.
Locally, CPD’s 2nd District Council area runs from roughly from 31st to 60th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway to the lakefront.
Residents will be able to vote for three candidates to lead the District Council in the city’s municipal election on Feb. 28. More on the candidates below.
Julia Kline
A former CPS teacher, Kline is a community organizer, sales and marketing consultant, and voting rights activist. She is a cofounder along with Jocelyn McClelland and Morrow Cleveland of Neighbors Who Vote, which works on voter registration and turnout, cross-neighborhood organizing, and amplifying the work of other groups. In 2018 and 2018 Kline was on the marketing and communications team for Indivisible Chicago, helping to organize a number of street protests.
Candidate questionnaire responses:
- Do you have experience as an activist or community organizer? Yes
Do you have experience interacting with CPD? No
Do you have experience working or interacting with government? No
Should the city hire more police officers? No
Is CPD adequately funded? Yes: funding should be reduced.
CPD reform: The police need significant reform.
Mental health crises: Police should not be involved in mental health crisis calls at all.
What do you consider the primary role of a police district councilor to be?
Establishing civilian control of the police department
Other: “Policing is never going to be the path to real safety. Rather, we in this Council must work to create an entirely separate safety infrastructure: one based in restorative justice, mental health resources, violence interruption and outreach. For evidence of the effectiveness of this approach, look at Lawndale. They have seen a 40 percent drop in the incidence of violence since having invested heavily in these types of approaches just two years ago.”
Why are you running for Police District Council?
To look at me, many might assume I’ve never experienced police violence firsthand. But when I was 15 and got caught for smoking weed, I was almost raped by those two police officers. So I have a visceral understanding of the kind of reverberating trauma that is inflicted by abuse of power at the hands of police officers.
It infuriates me that MANY officers remain on CPD payroll despite multiple dozens of accusations of misconduct against them; and even officers still collecting either a paycheck or pension, despite having been convicted of criminal wrongdoing. Most recently, a whistleblower cop (yes, of course there are some good cops) named Sergeant Isaac Lambert was awarded $910,000 by a jury, after attempting to call out the wrongdoing of three fellow officers. Yet those three bad cops are all still employed by CPD!!!
Ephraim Lee
A Navy reservist for 24 years, Lee is pursuing a master’s degree in social work. He is the Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy beat 215 facilitator.
Candidate questionnaire responses
Do you have experience as an activist or community organizer? No
Do you have experience interacting with CPD? Yes
Do you have experience working in or interacting with government? Yes
Should the city hire more police officers? Yes
Is CPD adequately funded? Yes: funding should stay about the same.
CPD reform: The police need training and some reform.
Mental health crises: Police should accompany healthcare workers to crises.
What do you consider the primary role of a police district councilor to be?
Communicating with the department on behalf of the community
Helping police do a better job
Other: “To act as an honest and trustworthy bridge between the citizens of the district and the police.”
Why are you running for Police District Council?
“I am running for the Second District Police Council because I believe that there are parts/agencies of the Chicago Police Department (CPD) that lack strong, decisive, leadership, and ethical guidance. For too many years, our police department has failed to champion and live up to a clear and unfettered code of fairness, accountability, and values, throughout the entire department.This failure of having high standards of professionalism, has placed the department, its members, and the citizens that it has sworn to protect, at odds with one another and this division has led to increased crime, deep-seated anger, and fissures of distrust that have grown over time. I firmly believe that only through a dedicated urgency of transparency, and a renewed focus on justice, fairness, and respect, can these decades of wounds be fully healed. I hope to be a part of this change.”
Alexander Perez
Perez worked for Aurora’s mayoral department of communications for four years and was the director of community engagement for West Aurora School District 129 for over a year. Alderpersons Pat Dowell and Jeanette Taylor have endorsed.
Candidate questionnaire responses:
Do you have experience as an activist or community organizer? Yes
Do you have experience interacting with CPD? Yes
Do you have experience working or interacting with government? Yes
Should the city hire more police officers? No*
Is CPD adequately funded? Yes: funding should stay about the same.
CPD reform: The police need training and some reform.
Mental health crises: Police should accompany healthcare workers to crises.
*I do not believe that we need to expand hiring; I think we should focus on filling in the vacancies that we currently have.
What do you consider the primary role of a police district councilor to be?
Establishing civilian control of the department
Helping the police do a better job
Communicating with the department on behalf of the community
Why are you running for Police District Council?
To increase transparency and accountability through modernization of communication and outreach efforts.
Coston Plummer
A home care worker and a member of SEIU, United Working Families, and the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR), Plummer has done community work in Washington Park since 2016. “I want every neighborhood to have the policing it deserves,” he says, “and I want to be the vessel to my community that helps make that happen.” In 1991, Plummer’s 15-year-old brother, was beaten over a period of 39 hours by Chicago police working for the notorious CPD Commander John Burge. Johnny Plummer was sentenced to life in prison for murder as a result of the confession, and like many of Burge’s victims, remains incarcerated. Alderperson Jeanette Taylor (20th ward) and SEIU have endorsed.
Candidate questionnaire responses
Do you have experience as an activist or community organizer? Yes
Do you have experience interacting with CPD? No
Do you have experience working or interacting with government? No
Should the city hire more police officers? Yes
Is CPD adequately funded? Yes: funding should be reduced
CPD reform: The police need training and some reform.
Mental health crises: Police should accompany healthcare workers to mental health crises.
What do you consider the primary role of a police district councilor to be?
Establishing civilian control of the police department
Communicating with the department on behalf of the community
