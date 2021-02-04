Temperatures are set to dip significantly in Chicago this weekend, with highs only a little over ten degrees Friday through Monday. When temperatures are below freezing, the city opens warming areas at its community service centers and other locations. Here's where to go in Hyde Park and nearby neighborhoods:
Community Service Centers
Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
Englewood Community Service Center
1140 West 79th Street
312-747-0200
Garfield Community Service Center
10 South Kedzie Avenue
312-746-5400
Also available 24/7 as a shelter
Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center
4314 South Cottage Grove Avenue
312-747-2300
South Chicago Community Service Center
8650 South Commercial Avenue
312-747-0500
Chicago Public Libraries
Call libraries to get hours and days of opening, as some libraries are currently operating with special hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hall Branch, 4801 S. Michigan Ave., is currently closed for renovations, and will not open until Feb. 16.
Chicago Bee Branch
3647 South State Street
312-747-6872
Blackstone Branch
4904 South Lake Park Avenue West
312-747-0511
Coleman Branch
731 East 63rd Street
312-747-7760
South Shore Branch
2505 East 73rd Street
312-747-5281
Police Stations
2nd District Station
5105 South Wentworth Avenue
312-747-8366
3rd District Station
7040 South Cottage Grove Avenue
312-747-8201
