Temperatures are set to dip significantly in Chicago this weekend, with highs only a little over ten degrees Friday through Monday. When temperatures are below freezing, the city opens warming areas at its community service centers and other locations. Here's where to go in Hyde Park and nearby neighborhoods: 

Community Service Centers 

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

 

Englewood Community Service Center

1140 West 79th Street

312-747-0200

 

Garfield Community Service Center

10 South Kedzie Avenue

312-746-5400

Also available 24/7 as a shelter

 

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center

4314 South Cottage Grove Avenue

312-747-2300

 

South Chicago Community Service Center

8650 South Commercial Avenue

312-747-0500

 

Chicago Public Libraries 

Call libraries to get hours and days of opening, as some libraries are currently operating with special hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hall Branch, 4801 S. Michigan Ave., is currently closed for renovations, and will not open until Feb. 16. 

Chicago Bee Branch

3647 South State Street

312-747-6872

 

Blackstone Branch

4904 South Lake Park Avenue West

312-747-0511

 

Coleman Branch

731 East 63rd Street

312-747-7760

 

South Shore Branch

2505 East 73rd Street

312-747-5281

 

Police Stations

2nd District Station

5105 South Wentworth Avenue

312-747-8366

 

3rd District Station

7040 South Cottage Grove Avenue

312-747-8201

